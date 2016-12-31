WASHINGTON: Donald Trump sent New Year’s greetings to his “many enemies” in a obscure twitter Saturday in that he gloated over his domestic conquests.
“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and mislaid so badly they only don’t know what to do. Love!” a US president-elect wrote.
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and mislaid so badly they only don’t know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and mislaid so badly they only don’t know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
The summary on Twitter, Trump’s elite mode of communication, caps a year in that he overcame prolonged contingency to overcome 16 other Republicans opposed to turn a party’s White House nominee.
Arnold Schwarzenegger to reinstate Donald Trump on ‘The Apprentice’
He afterwards upended Democrat Hillary Clinton in final month’s ubiquitous choosing — her challenging domestic appurtenance and bigger debate coffers notwithstanding — in a startle choosing upset.
Trump takes a promise of bureau on Jan 20, when he will turn a 45th US president.
Read full story
December 31, 2016
Trump tweets obscure New Year’s nod to his ‘many enemies’
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump sent New Year’s greetings to his “many enemies” in a obscure twitter Saturday in that he gloated over his domestic conquests.
“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and mislaid so badly they only don’t know what to do. Love!” a US president-elect wrote.
The summary on Twitter, Trump’s elite mode of communication, caps a year in that he overcame prolonged contingency to overcome 16 other Republicans opposed to turn a party’s White House nominee.
Arnold Schwarzenegger to reinstate Donald Trump on ‘The Apprentice’
He afterwards upended Democrat Hillary Clinton in final month’s ubiquitous choosing — her challenging domestic appurtenance and bigger debate coffers notwithstanding — in a startle choosing upset.
Trump takes a promise of bureau on Jan 20, when he will turn a 45th US president.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Rare comet to wizz by Earth this ...
December 31, 2016
Watta satta: Father marries off 13-year-old to ...
December 31, 2016
Roadside explosve kills military officer, infantryman in ...
December 31, 2016
Horoscope: Dec 31, 2016
December 31, 2016