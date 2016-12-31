Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle

In this record print of Shahryar Khan addressing a press discussion in Lahore. PHOTO: PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board authority Shaharyar Khan on Saturday pronounced that he has listened a narratives of both Basit Khan and Mahmood Hamid and a preference will be done on a matter after conference with other members in Lahore.
Basit has been indicted of slapping Mahmood Hamid in purported plea over critique destined during him during a new TV show.
“Board empowered me to take a preference on Basit and Mahmood,” pronounced Shaharyar while addressing media during National Stadium Karachi. “I talked to any of them independently. we listened to both sides of a story. Both of them have buried a hatchet.”
He added: “I have a energy to take a preference now. we will speak to other house members in Lahore before determining anything. We will not be kindly about earthy violence. There is no declare of a event.”
When Basit was asked about his assembly with Shaharyar, he said: “Najam Sethi and Shaharyar scolded me however they are happy with my work. we took my abdication behind on Sethi’s request.”
Meanwhile, Hamid had a opposite story to tell when questioned about his one on one with Shaharyar.
“I have asked PCB authority to take a preference and we will not conflict his verdict,” he said. “Basit didn’t apologise. We only presented a eccentric comments to a PCB chairman. The authority knows everything. If someone backs divided from his account afterwards we can't do anything. we have told everybody a truth. Atiquz Zaman is a witness. Chairman should speak to him.”
