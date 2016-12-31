Saturday , 31 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle

Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 31, 2016 In Commerce 0
Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

In this record print of Shahryar Khan addressing a press discussion in Lahore. PHOTO: PCBIn this record print of Shahryar Khan addressing a press discussion in Lahore. PHOTO: PCB

In this record print of Shahryar Khan addressing a press discussion in Lahore. PHOTO: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board authority Shaharyar Khan on Saturday pronounced that he has listened a narratives of both Basit Khan and Mahmood Hamid and a preference will be done on a matter after conference with other members in Lahore.

Basit has been indicted of slapping Mahmood Hamid in purported plea over critique destined during him during a new TV show.

Basit Ali allegedly slaps ex-cricketer over TV criticism

“Board empowered me to take a preference on Basit and Mahmood,” pronounced Shaharyar while addressing media during National Stadium Karachi. “I talked to any of them independently. we listened to both sides of a story. Both of them have buried a hatchet.”

He added: “I have a energy to take a preference now. we will speak to other house members in Lahore before determining anything. We will not be kindly about earthy violence. There is no declare of a event.”

Scintillating Shahzad powers HBL to final of one day cup

When Basit was asked about his assembly with Shaharyar, he said: “Najam Sethi and Shaharyar scolded me however they are happy with my work. we took my abdication behind on Sethi’s request.”

Meanwhile, Hamid had a opposite story to tell when questioned about his one on one with Shaharyar.

“I have asked PCB authority to take a preference and we will not conflict his verdict,” he said. “Basit didn’t apologise. We only presented a eccentric comments to a PCB chairman. The authority knows everything. If someone backs divided from his account afterwards we can't do anything. we have told everybody a truth. Atiquz Zaman is a witness. Chairman should speak to him.”

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle
Putin says 2016 ‘difficult’ though full of accomplishments
Gen Qamar gets invitation to revisit Afghanistan
Petroleum prices to sojourn unvaried is New Year gift, says Dar
Abida Parveen new strain strikes chord of Pakistan’s pleasing landscape
Amid security: Asif Ali Zardari visits Sehwan
Will accept any outcome given by new SC dais on Panama scandal: Imran
Trump tweets obscure New Year’s nod to his ‘many enemies’
PakWheels.com hacked, over half million accounts compromised
Shaan Taseer requisitioned for ‘hate speech’ following Christmas message
Rare comet to wizz by Earth this New Year’s Eve
An fast memory: A review with Junaid Jamshed

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions