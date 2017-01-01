In a memory of Osama: resplendent star of Civil Service

The author is a Executive Director of National Vocational Technical Training Commission
Iwas returning from Dera Ismail Khan (where we had left to watch a Skill Competitions) when we perceived a unpleasant call from my sister that a craft carrying Osama Ahmad is missing. Within minutes, we got a distressing news from my staff that it has crashed nearby Havelian. The news was ruinous and harmful for me, a family and above all a sister, Osama’s mother.
Osama was a youngest son of my baji Jabeen. Tall, handsome, well-behaved and a resplendent immature masculine with unusually appreciative manners. He was favourite and desired by everyone. As a child, preoccupied by my military uniform, he would always tell his mom and siblings that “I shall also turn a military officer”. So we started job him “IG Sahib”. Once we took Osama, his hermit Saad and sister Maliha to Chitral where we stayed during a DC House for a integrate days. On a lapse Osama altered his mind and pronounced “Mein DC Chitral banun Ga” (I shall turn DC Chitral). The Lord creator over a trusting child’s enterprise and after a few years he became a passenger of a same residence as DC Chitral. He was a resplendent tyro who always won tip positions in class. After doing his electrical engineering he acquired a position in a multinational company, though we swayed him to quit and try to join a Civil Service. After some reluctance, he concluded and in a initial attempt, landed in a Administrative Service of Pakistan.
Integrity, order of law and arrogance was a bequest he hereditary from home and family elders though his intensely gentle conduct, adore for a common people, passion to correct their lot, initiatives to detect new growth projects for a area and a people he served were his personal traits. Wherever he served, he left memorable marks. In Abbottabad, he successfully finished a anti-encroachment operation and antagonised many complicated weights. In Peshawar he determined order of law but caring about consequences. In Chitral he common people’s sorrows and stood with them in their many formidable days. Improving a lives of Chitral’s adults became a goal of his life, for that he gave his persperate and blood. Love begets love. When a people witnessed their immature Deputy Commissioner’s sincerity, joining and solve for their welfare, they grown low honour and indebtedness for him. He was not their Deputy Commissioner or a ruler, he was their friend, sympathiser, helper, supporter, guardian and a hero. The people of Chitral remember him as their champion and maseeha.
But let me ask we a dear Osama! You are so endangered in your goal that we forgot your nears and dears. You are so mislaid in your projects that we forgot even your Ammi. You were always endangered about your Ammi and don’t we know that plateau have depressed on her and we have still not come to see her. For continual tears in your memory, her eyes are dusty out. She shares your anecdotes with a mourners whenever she stops weeping. She hugs your album, your photos, your garments and desperately looks for we in a rooms, gallery and a terrace. She infrequently walks adult to a embankment with a wish that your car competence enter a embankment and welcome her tenderly with a explanation: “Ammi we was on a tour”. But no such car would now enter a embankment and your debate would never come to an end. Our beloved Osama! Your aged Abbu Jaan is totally broken. You have deprived him of your support, that he badly indispensable during this age. And we are not caring about your amatory sister Maliha and hermit Saad who are also shattered. You have turn so indifferent that we have not suspicion about me — with whom we had such a parsimonious bond. You were my nephew, my son, my trainee and my friend. So many papers we was essay on, have turn soppy and so many replaced. Will we not lapse to clean out tears from a faces of your ammi and aapa?
The people of Abbottabad used to admire his firmness and arrogance whenever they came to see me. we mostly listened to such phrases: “Sir we see your thoughtfulness in Osama” that filled me with honour and pleasure. But even we wasn’t wakeful of a power and abyss of adore and indebtedness he warranted in Chitral. People trafficked for some-more than 20 hours to get to Islamabad only to accommodate Osama’s relatives and tell them that “Osama Sahib was a good benefactor.” They contend that they have mislaid their helper. During floods and earthquakes, he common their miseries. He deliberate Chitral his home. Every male, female, tiny or elder of Chitral is anguish and praying for him.
Because of his well-developed qualities of conduct and heart, he was immensely renouned among his colleagues and collection mates; his seniors were also unequivocally lustful of him. A comparison officer of K-P said, “What could not be taught by dozens of books and hundreds of lectures on Public Service, Osama’s 14 months stay in Chitral have amply explained what open use unequivocally means. Civil Service has mislaid an upright, confidant and resplendent officer and a republic is deprived of an resplendent son.”
Osama — a resplendent star of Civil Service will live forever. The benchmarks set by him will now turn anxiety points to be mentioned in a high turn meetings of Civil Servants. He would always be referred to as a purpose indication in a training academies of Public Servants. Higher ups of K-P do acknowledge that “we do not have a second Osama.” One can find a trustworthy reason in a few remarks of Osama’s mother. Published for a initial time in some newspapers, she asserted: “I always exhorted Osama on dual things — Rizq-e-Halal and burden before Allah. Osamas are constructed by those mothers who learn their children about a stress of Rizq-e-Halal — e.g., firmness and character. Osamas are constructed by a families that religiously ensure and strengthen a dignified values.”
We believe, that Allah (SWT) has ascended him on a prominent standing of Shuhada for sympathising, caring and amatory a typical people.
In a memory of Osama: resplendent star of Civil Service
The author is a Executive Director of National Vocational Technical Training Commission
Iwas returning from Dera Ismail Khan (where we had left to watch a Skill Competitions) when we perceived a unpleasant call from my sister that a craft carrying Osama Ahmad is missing. Within minutes, we got a distressing news from my staff that it has crashed nearby Havelian. The news was ruinous and harmful for me, a family and above all a sister, Osama’s mother.
Osama was a youngest son of my baji Jabeen. Tall, handsome, well-behaved and a resplendent immature masculine with unusually appreciative manners. He was favourite and desired by everyone. As a child, preoccupied by my military uniform, he would always tell his mom and siblings that “I shall also turn a military officer”. So we started job him “IG Sahib”. Once we took Osama, his hermit Saad and sister Maliha to Chitral where we stayed during a DC House for a integrate days. On a lapse Osama altered his mind and pronounced “Mein DC Chitral banun Ga” (I shall turn DC Chitral). The Lord creator over a trusting child’s enterprise and after a few years he became a passenger of a same residence as DC Chitral. He was a resplendent tyro who always won tip positions in class. After doing his electrical engineering he acquired a position in a multinational company, though we swayed him to quit and try to join a Civil Service. After some reluctance, he concluded and in a initial attempt, landed in a Administrative Service of Pakistan.
Integrity, order of law and arrogance was a bequest he hereditary from home and family elders though his intensely gentle conduct, adore for a common people, passion to correct their lot, initiatives to detect new growth projects for a area and a people he served were his personal traits. Wherever he served, he left memorable marks. In Abbottabad, he successfully finished a anti-encroachment operation and antagonised many complicated weights. In Peshawar he determined order of law but caring about consequences. In Chitral he common people’s sorrows and stood with them in their many formidable days. Improving a lives of Chitral’s adults became a goal of his life, for that he gave his persperate and blood. Love begets love. When a people witnessed their immature Deputy Commissioner’s sincerity, joining and solve for their welfare, they grown low honour and indebtedness for him. He was not their Deputy Commissioner or a ruler, he was their friend, sympathiser, helper, supporter, guardian and a hero. The people of Chitral remember him as their champion and maseeha.
But let me ask we a dear Osama! You are so endangered in your goal that we forgot your nears and dears. You are so mislaid in your projects that we forgot even your Ammi. You were always endangered about your Ammi and don’t we know that plateau have depressed on her and we have still not come to see her. For continual tears in your memory, her eyes are dusty out. She shares your anecdotes with a mourners whenever she stops weeping. She hugs your album, your photos, your garments and desperately looks for we in a rooms, gallery and a terrace. She infrequently walks adult to a embankment with a wish that your car competence enter a embankment and welcome her tenderly with a explanation: “Ammi we was on a tour”. But no such car would now enter a embankment and your debate would never come to an end. Our beloved Osama! Your aged Abbu Jaan is totally broken. You have deprived him of your support, that he badly indispensable during this age. And we are not caring about your amatory sister Maliha and hermit Saad who are also shattered. You have turn so indifferent that we have not suspicion about me — with whom we had such a parsimonious bond. You were my nephew, my son, my trainee and my friend. So many papers we was essay on, have turn soppy and so many replaced. Will we not lapse to clean out tears from a faces of your ammi and aapa?
The people of Abbottabad used to admire his firmness and arrogance whenever they came to see me. we mostly listened to such phrases: “Sir we see your thoughtfulness in Osama” that filled me with honour and pleasure. But even we wasn’t wakeful of a power and abyss of adore and indebtedness he warranted in Chitral. People trafficked for some-more than 20 hours to get to Islamabad only to accommodate Osama’s relatives and tell them that “Osama Sahib was a good benefactor.” They contend that they have mislaid their helper. During floods and earthquakes, he common their miseries. He deliberate Chitral his home. Every male, female, tiny or elder of Chitral is anguish and praying for him.
Because of his well-developed qualities of conduct and heart, he was immensely renouned among his colleagues and collection mates; his seniors were also unequivocally lustful of him. A comparison officer of K-P said, “What could not be taught by dozens of books and hundreds of lectures on Public Service, Osama’s 14 months stay in Chitral have amply explained what open use unequivocally means. Civil Service has mislaid an upright, confidant and resplendent officer and a republic is deprived of an resplendent son.”
Osama — a resplendent star of Civil Service will live forever. The benchmarks set by him will now turn anxiety points to be mentioned in a high turn meetings of Civil Servants. He would always be referred to as a purpose indication in a training academies of Public Servants. Higher ups of K-P do acknowledge that “we do not have a second Osama.” One can find a trustworthy reason in a few remarks of Osama’s mother. Published for a initial time in some newspapers, she asserted: “I always exhorted Osama on dual things — Rizq-e-Halal and burden before Allah. Osamas are constructed by those mothers who learn their children about a stress of Rizq-e-Halal — e.g., firmness and character. Osamas are constructed by a families that religiously ensure and strengthen a dignified values.”
We believe, that Allah (SWT) has ascended him on a prominent standing of Shuhada for sympathising, caring and amatory a typical people.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 1st, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Imran’s ‘planted men’ acknowledgement annoys ECP
January 1, 2017
Leadership performance
January 1, 2017
Gen Qamar gets invitation to revisit Afghanistan
December 31, 2016
Amid security: Asif Ali Zardari visits Sehwan
December 31, 2016