Meesha Shafi is a force to be reckoned with, being a face and smarts behind a many renouned debate of 2016, a usually Pakistani womanlike musician to perform live in a multi-city tour, an disciple for UN Women Pakistan’s #BeatMe debate and alighting a lead purpose in Pakistan’s many elaborate anticipation novella radio series, Mor Mahal. In a vehement chat, Meesha Shafi gives us discernment into how she does it all
Meesha Shafi is no visitor in a industry, carrying started her career during a immature age of 17 as a model, she has developed into a powerhouse. Over a years she explored other artistic inclinations that she had, creation her shade entrance in 2006, and starting her veteran singing career in partnership with Arif Lohar on Coke Studio: Season 3, with a strain Alif Allah. She gained vicious commend and adore from all over, year after year, as she juggled her together careers, though 2016 was a special year for Shafi. A year where a indication incited thespian and thespian shone a brightest, conquering all that she set her eyes on.
Zalima Coca-Cola Pila De was not usually a many renouned debate of 2016, though a balance that Pakistan hums compartment date. Shafi is not usually a pleasing face of a campaign, though also a smarts behind it. “The thought came in 2014 during Coke Studio: Season 7. The strange composer indeed planted a seed in my conduct to combine with a brand. we took it to Coca-Cola, and suggested we did something with a song, and we finished adult doing it a year after my assembly with a General Manager,” she explains.
Another poignant cam-paign Shafi was a partial of was UN Women Pakistan’s #BeatMe campaign, that highlighted a emanate of abuse opposite women. In a nation like Pakistan where crimes opposite women are on a rise, this debate valid to be powerful, motivational and some-more than anything else, necessary. “The debate is unequivocally critical to me since we have reach, people watch me or hear me, and we wanted to put that strech to good use. we have not been abused, though that doesn’t meant we can't feel someone else’s pain. we know people who have faced abuse,” she continues, “Privately we have had many conversations with a UN, and this was an emanate we felt strongly about. Whether a conditions improves or deteriorates from here, during slightest there is review — and we have to pronounce up! As women we hear absurd backlash. we have come opposite people who have done me feel like I’m defective to them since of my gender, my usually beauty during a time being my family, who applaud aberration and freedom. Due to their support we was means to brush it off, though we wish other women who face this to cut out a sound too.”
Shafi was also expel in a purpose of Wazir Begum, in Pakistan’s many elaborate illusory radio duration series, patrician Mor Mahal, also starring Umair Jaswal, along with a horde of other prestigious names in a film fraternity. The fantasy-drama is also a many costly radio array of Pakistan after Bashar Momin. Shafi recalls: “Sarmad Khoosat brought a book to me directly, and during a time he had given me a choice between dual roles. But we was penetrating on personification Wazir Begum,” she continues, “There are many measure and layers to her impression that done her really genuine for me. It is really easy for duration dramas to be unrealistic, though not her. we could describe to her. we saw her pain, her strength, and her confidence. She was such a complicated lady created 200 years ago.”
What also didn’t go neglected was Shafi’s absolute participation all over a world, as she toured everywhere from a Far East to a United States. 2016 noted a year when Shafi became a usually Pakistani womanlike musician to perform live in a multi-city tour. We ask her how opposite is it to perform abroad and she matter-of-factly says: “The biggest disproportion is a ability to bond to a open abroad. In Pakistan, offered tickets is unsure and unsafe, so it needs to be contained, though when we do general shows, we don’t have to consider about that. It allows us to strech out to anyone. 90 per cent of a shows here have guest lists, and loyal fans don’t get to see their favourite artists. It’s a sour honeyed feeling to be means to bond with an assembly as against to people.” Performing live is not unknown to Shafi, carrying achieved a series of times over a years, though what goes by her head, station in front of large crowds, all eyes on her? She answers: “With live performances there is no domain for error, there is really adrenaline, that we take from your audience. we get vehement and maybe even a small endangered as each assembly is a opposite package.”
As a new year approaches, we ask her what some-more we can design from her, after carrying an well-developed 2016. “It’s going to be a large year. we can’t speak about specifics, though we do have large plans, opportunities, and I’m exploring opposite markets. I’m in a good place, and a lot of good things is function for me as distant as song and cinema is concerned,” she says smilingly. Seeing how fabulously she represented Pakistan on a tellurian height this year, we certain can’t wait!
