Sunday , 1 January 2017
The cut: 1 January, 2017

The cut: 1 January, 2017
Unforgettable looks of a week!

Amina Sibtain

Amina stands out in a complicated teal Mahgul lengha with a relating jamawar choli.

Mahvish Malik

Mahvish keeps it gratifying in a fuchsia blouse and a entirely worked immature lengha by Mahgul during her mehndi.

Maneshah Kassim

Maneshah done a pleasing bride in a white and immature entirely detailed Élan bridal.

Shazah Ayub

Shazah sets a bar high in a beautiful bullion Sana Safinaz lengha.

Zainab Abbas

Zainab keeps it grand in an all-black Mahgul lengha choli. We adore how she wears a yellow dupatta to contrariety her outfit.

