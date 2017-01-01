Unforgettable looks of a week!
Amina Sibtain
Amina stands out in a complicated teal Mahgul lengha with a relating jamawar choli.
Mahvish Malik
Mahvish keeps it gratifying in a fuchsia blouse and a entirely worked immature lengha by Mahgul during her mehndi.
Maneshah Kassim
Maneshah done a pleasing bride in a white and immature entirely detailed Élan bridal.
Shazah Ayub
Shazah sets a bar high in a beautiful bullion Sana Safinaz lengha.
Zainab Abbas
Zainab keeps it grand in an all-black Mahgul lengha choli. We adore how she wears a yellow dupatta to contrariety her outfit.
January 1, 2017
December 31, 2016
The cut: 1 January, 2017
