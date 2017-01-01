Sunday , 1 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » The vault: Sana Farooq

The vault: Sana Farooq

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 1, 2017 In Sports 0
The vault: Sana Farooq
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The means trinket engineer of Fanas Jewellery opens adult her safe for us, pity her favourite heirlooms and some of her possess designs

How/when did we get meddlesome in jewellery?

I have always favourite artistic things that move something new to a table. As we grew comparison we wanted to try a new skill, and so came my seductiveness in gemmology. The feeling we had after we designed and domestic my really initial piece, we knew we was in love. Ever given that, trinket conceptualizing has turn my passion.

What are your favourite pieces of jewellery?

My mother’s Rolex is an all-time favourite. Also, any of a rings in my collection that go with my outfit during a sold time, becomes my favourite in that moment.

Where did we get them?

Every square we have done binds a singular place in my heart. we would even contend Fanas is a thoughtfulness of myself. All my trinket goes by an well-developed journey, starting from a impulse taken from my experiences, days of conceptualizing and a tough work of a craftsmen.

Share a story with us about how we acquired one of your favourite pieces:

One of my favourite pieces is a long, normal necklace, means to me by my father. we wish to make my mom wear it someday, so that it becomes even some-more special and valuable.

Is there anything on your radar that we wish to get in a future?

Anything and all associated to Fanas! Ever given a try launched, it has been a consistent training experience. Every day is a new warn and I’m looking brazen to conceptualizing new pieces soon.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

The vault: Sana Farooq
Style anatomy: Mohammad Moiz
The cut: 1 January, 2017
Toss up: Areeba Habib
It runs in the family: Nida, Saba And Alina Akram
Dwayne Johnson surprises father with new automobile on Christmas
The ultimate rockstar: Meesha Shafi
Imran’s ‘planted men’ acknowledgement annoys ECP
In a memory of Osama: resplendent star of Civil Service
Rethinking the fall of Aleppo
Leadership performance
Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions