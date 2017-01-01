Nida Akram, Creative and Design Head at Uroosiat, Saba Bilgrami, Growth and Operations Head at Uroosiat, and Alina Akram, Marketing and PR Head at Uroosiat, take us through their sisterhood. From living together in the United States to fighting over clothes with each other, these sisters have done it all!
It runs in the family: Nida, Saba And Alina Akram
Nida Akram, Creative and Design Head at Uroosiat, Saba Bilgrami, Growth and Operations Head at Uroosiat, and Alina Akram, Marketing and PR Head at Uroosiat, take us through their sisterhood. From living together in the United States to fighting over clothes with each other, these sisters have done it all!
What are your first memories of each other?
Nida: Our weekend mornings in our parents’ bedroom. We would snuggle in bed and watch TV.
Saba: Cuddling on the weekends and chasing each other around the house.
Alina: My sisters would do something or the other to take care of me.
What is the craziest thing you have done together?
Nida: We all ended up living together in a studio apartment while studying in the US.
Saba: Living together in a studio apartment!
Alina: Living together abroad.
What did you get punished for the most as a child?
Nida: Not sharing my things.
Saba: Fighting over clothes with my sisters.
Alina: Fighting with my sisters about anything.
What is the one thing you love about your sisters?
Nida: We have a great time with each other and don’t need anyone else to have fun.
Saba: We are three, very different versions of each other — it’s pretty cool.
Alina: I love that they’re both really approachable.
If you are fighting with each other, how do you make up?
Nida: We usually give each other space until things go back to normal.
Saba: We just sleep on it and it normalises shortly after.
Alina: We let it go pretty quickly and act normal.
What is the one secret talent your sisters have, that you wish you did too?
Nida: Their make-up skills are phenomenal!
Saba: They have a wicked sense of humour.
Alina: I wish I could cook half as well as them.
Describe your sisters in three words:
Nida: Friends for life.
Saba: Rock solid pillars.
Alina: Protective, fun and strong-headed.
Which fictional characters are your sisters most like?
Nida: Saba is like Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Alina is like Blair from Gossip Girl.
Saba: They are like Deejay and Michelle Tanner from Full House.
Alina: Simba and Mufasa from The Lion King.
How are your personalities similar?
Nida: We are all super emotional.
Saba: We are fiercely protective of our loved ones.
Alina: We’re all quite stubborn.
I can’t live without my sisters because…
Nida: Life would be boring and empty without them.
Saba: I am incomplete without them.
Alina: I would be short of two mothers.
