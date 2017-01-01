Sri Lanka doubtful to get most fun during Newlands

At Newlands, a bowling contingent of Kyle Abbott, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada will again be looking to browbeat a batsmen, with captain Faf du Plessis insisting 3 seamers would be enough, even if it does put their stamina to a exam with only dual giveaway days between matches.
“The join conflict has proven we can do it with three,” he pronounced after a initial exam success. “The pivotal is apparently not to have anyone violation down.”
Last year’s New Year’s Test during Newlands saw South Africa smashed by Ben Stokes’ record-breaking 258 from 198 balls as they mislaid a home array to England and their place as a tip Test side in a International Cricket Council rankings.
But, even though talismanic AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn, South Africa have given beaten New Zealand and Australia and set their aim on a most softened 2017 in that they will go to England and afterwards horde Bangladesh and India.
“It’s critical for this group that even yet we are personification unequivocally well, we contingency make certain that we demeanour during areas, generally when we are winning, where we can improve,” pronounced Du Plessis.
Sri Lanka are approaching to make changes to strengthen their batting choice with Upul Tharanga approaching to reinstate Kusal Perera during array three.
Defeat in Port Elizabeth finished a run of 5 unbroken Test victories for Sri Lanka, whose final home array was a convincing varnish of Australia in mid-year though they sojourn groundless on a road.
They have mislaid 9 of 11 prior Tests in South Africa; Sri Lanka were beaten by an innings and 229 runs and by 10 wickets in their dual prior tests during Newlands.
