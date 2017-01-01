Sunday , 1 January 2017
Australian Prime Minister hosts Pakistan cricketers on New Year

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 1, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Australian Prime Minister hosts Pakistan cricketers on New Year
Misbah and Smith with Aussie PM and his wife. PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER

Misbah and Smith with Aussie PM and his wife. PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER

Pakistani cricketers perceived a comfortable accepting from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on New Year’s Eve alongside a hosts’ inhabitant cricket team.

Here are a few cinema of a accommodate and greet.

Captain Misbah to lead Pakistan in Sydney Test

Pakistan Test captain Misbahul Haq shakes palm with Malcom Turnbull. PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER

Misbah addresses a audience. PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER

Of Starc and Misbah, Australia and Pakistan

Turnbull and Misbah rivet in a conversation. PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER

Pakistan Test patrol poses with Turnbull and his wife. PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER

In a end, Misbah and Smith also presented sealed bats to Turnbull.

Australia confuse Pakistan to bind array during MCG

Pakistan are now intent in a three-Test array opposite Australia that a hosts have won 2-0 before a final compare in Sydney starts on Tuesday. A five-match ODI array will follow after a Tests.

