JAKARTA: At slightest 23 people have been killed and 17 are blank after a newcomer vessel held glow on Sunday nearby Jakarta, according to officials.
The vessel was ferrying around 200 people from Jakarta to Tidung island — a traveller end 50 kilometres (30 miles) from a collateral — on Sunday morning when a glow pennyless out, according to a inhabitant disaster agency.
“194 people have been rescued. The boat’s perceptible says there are around 100 people on board, though apparently that’s wrong, so we are still searching,” disaster group orator Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.
A rescue group has been deployed to hunt for a blank passengers.
The Indonesian archipelago of some-more than 17,000 islands is heavily contingent on vessel transport, though reserve standards are messy and deadly accidents common.
At slightest 54 people died in Nov when an packed speedboat carrying 3 organisation and 98 passengers — mostly Indonesian migrant workers — struck a embankment and sunk on the approach from Malaysia to Batam.
23 passed as Indonesia newcomer vessel catches fire
JAKARTA: At slightest 23 people have been killed and 17 are blank after a newcomer vessel held glow on Sunday nearby Jakarta, according to officials.
The vessel was ferrying around 200 people from Jakarta to Tidung island — a traveller end 50 kilometres (30 miles) from a collateral — on Sunday morning when a glow pennyless out, according to a inhabitant disaster agency.
Indonesian commander dismissed after slurred cockpit announcement
“194 people have been rescued. The boat’s perceptible says there are around 100 people on board, though apparently that’s wrong, so we are still searching,” disaster group orator Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.
A rescue group has been deployed to hunt for a blank passengers.
The Indonesian archipelago of some-more than 17,000 islands is heavily contingent on vessel transport, though reserve standards are messy and deadly accidents common.
Singapore deports Indonesians firm for Syria
At slightest 54 people died in Nov when an packed speedboat carrying 3 organisation and 98 passengers — mostly Indonesian migrant workers — struck a embankment and sunk on the approach from Malaysia to Batam.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Conte gay as Chelsea tighten in on ...
January 1, 2017
The vault: Sana Farooq
January 1, 2017
The cut: 1 January, 2017
January 1, 2017
Dwayne Johnson surprises father with new automobile ...
January 1, 2017