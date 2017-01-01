Chelsea were twice pegged behind as Bruno Martins Indi cancelled out Gary Cahill’s header and afterwards Crouch leveled again after Willian had scored.
Further goals from Willian and Costa hermetic feat with Conte carrying special difference of regard for a former, who pennyless down in tears after his second goal, dual months on from a genocide of his mother.
“I’m gratified for him, it’s fantastic,” pronounced a 47-year-old Italian of a Brazilian Willian. “We all know a duration Willian upheld by though currently he played a unequivocally good game. He scored dual goals and I’m happy since he’s a unequivocally good guy, he deserves this.”
Stoke put adult a dauntless quarrel though manager Mark Hughes felt defensive errors cost his side.
“I suspicion we did unequivocally well, to be honest,” he said. “But we can’t means to keep on creation mistakes as we are during a moment. We are guilty of creation inauspicious errors and it’s spiteful us.”
Conte gay as Chelsea tighten in on record
RECORD IN SIGHT: Conte’s Chelsea are now one bashful of equalling Arsenal’s record of many uninterrupted wins in a English Premier League. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he will “sleep happy” after his side done it to a spin of a year by equalling a Premier League record for uninterrupted victories in a season.
Two goals from Willian and one every from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa ensured they claimed a 4-2 win over Stoke, their 13th in a row.
“My players showed me they are means to adjust to a opposite form of football,” pronounced Conte. “My players showed me their will to quarrel and to take good achievement. They deserved it.”
Chelsea’s Conte focused on Premier League triumph, not records
Conte was generally gratified with a approach Chelsea blending to Stoke’s character of play after a Peter Crouch-inspired visitors caused singular problems for them in defence.
“We faced a unequivocally good group and they played a prolonged ball, that is unequivocally formidable to prevent and win second balls,” he said.
“It’s not easy since after so many wins we face teams who wish to kick we for many reasons and we contingency know this. When we have these form of players we can go to nap happy.”
Conte ‘maybe world’s best’, says Guardiola
