The occurrence took place in a Timelkam municipality in Upper Austria state, military said. The lady and her father had been invited to a accommodation to review a Bible for a Christian residents when a Afghan male entered a kitchen and stabbed a lady with a butter knife. The lady fell retrograde and harm her ear though her thick cloak stable her from critical injury.
The 22-year-old, who pronounced that he had never seen his plant before, was incarcerated by military and after taken to a jail in a city of Wels, some 35 kilometers from Timelkam.
Around 700,000 migrants entered Austria final year and about 90,000 practical for haven in a nation sitting on a migrant track from Turkey around Greece and a Balkans to Germany. Afghans constitute the largest inhabitant organisation seeking haven in Austria.
In 2015, an haven seeker from Iraq identified as Amir, raped a 10-year-old child during a swimming pool in Vienna. The male after told police he had had a “sexual emergency”.
Afghan haven seeker stabs Bible-reading lady in Austria
A lady reading a Holy Bible was stabbed by an Afghan migrant on Thursday in an haven accommodation in Austria.
The assailant claimed he stabbed a lady since he was pang from “personal problems”, according to internal media.
In Sep final year, military in northern Austria incarcerated 5 migrants from Afghanistan over accusations of intimately badgering women during a booze festival in a city of Wels.
According to DiePresse, 4 of a purported perpetrators seemed to be unparalleled teenage refugees, aged between 15 and 16, while a fifth was 22 years old.
This essay creatively seemed on RT.
