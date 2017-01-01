LONDON: Usain Bolt showed his adore for Manchester United when a scurry star done a warn phone call to a Premier League club’s in-house radio channel on Saturday.
In a normal post-match phone-in on MUTV following United’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, presenter Mandy Henry introduced a subsequent tourist as being a “Usain from Jamaica” and added: “It’s not Usain Bolt, is it?”
Bolt from a blue as scurry star calls United TV
Usian shaft after his victory. PHOTO: REUTERS
Australia to knowledge howling Bolt
Olympic champion Bolt replied: “It is Usain Bolt.”
Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt gave his opinion on United’s win, saying: “They came by like a aged Manchester United.
“They came by and pushed on and persevered, a Manchester United way. It was a good match, we am really happy about this.”
‘I Am Bolt’ offers glance during Jamaican sprinter’s life
Bolt afterwards tweeted to endorse it was indeed him, with Henry replying to a Jamaican apologising and revelation him to call again soon.
Take a demeanour during a warn call
