The president’s gauge to review 170 universities is required to contend a certain grade of preparation standards, though given a Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) possess opening a review itself should be seen with some grade of scepticism.
The aim of a gauge given to a HEC is to aim crime in academia and to concentration on a peculiarity of investigate and publications. The sequence came in a arise of several complaints of irregularities, quite during a Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science Technology, where VC Salman D Muhammad was blamed for holding a plagiarised PhD degree. There are identical concerns of irregularities per a Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan and other federally-chartered universities. Given a state of a universities, that are tormented with nepotism, absenteeism and financial and dignified corruption, an review is much-needed. At a same time, it is critical to remember, however, that a HEC itself has come underneath substantial critique over a years and a opening and autonomy is not totally trusted.
Pakistan continues to furnish universities and PhDs by a dozen with small or no standards. Academic papers on a institution’s possess website has been famous to be plagiarised and totally false. Moreover with a increasing importance on producing universities and PhD graduates, a base problems of preparation sojourn unaddressed. It would be formidable to contend either a ubiquitous preparation has softened during all over a years. In fact, gripping in viewpoint this year’s CSS results, preparation standards are usually removing from bad to worse.
Corruption needs to be weeded out from universities, though any review by a HEC contingency be pure and pure in a objectives and not used to settle personal scores. And as a HEC carries out this audit, efforts contingency be done to streamline a possess opening and boost accountability.
Improving preparation in 2017
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 2nd, 2017.
