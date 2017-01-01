Israel says will not recover bodies of slain Hamas men

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday ruled that it would not recover to their families a bodies of Hamas militants killed during attacks on Israelis though would instead bury them, a supervision said.
The preference by a confidence cupboard followed a recover on Saturday by a Palestinian organisation of video footage display a ridicule birthday celebration for Israeli infantryman Oron Shaul, believed by a army to have been killed in a 2014 Gaza war.
“The political-security cupboard discussed station process on diagnosis of a bodies of Hamas terrorists killed during apprehension attacks and motionless that they will not be returned though will be buried,” a matter posted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s central Twitter comment said.
It did not elaborate on a funeral plan, though pronounced that a same assembly discussed ways of removing behind a stays of soldiers killed in a 2014 Gaza fight and receiving a recover of dual Israeli civilians blank in Gaza and believed to be hold by Hamas.
The matter pronounced ministers adopted a “plan of action”, though gave no details.
In a past, Israel has buried a bodies of slain militants during tip locations in remote tools of a country.
Hamas’s troops wing, a Al-Qassam Brigades, pronounced in a New Year’s Eve matter that it had posted online “two video clips to symbol a 23rd birthday of a Zionist infantryman and restrained Oron Shaul”.
The Israeli army believes that another soldier, Hadar Goldin, was killed along with Shaul dual years ago and that Hamas binds their bodies as intensity negotiate chips.
In September, a comparison Israeli central pronounced that Israel had been holding given a 2014 Gaza fight 18 Palestinians from a enclave as good as a bodies of 19 others and “offered to barter them for a bodies of a dual Israeli soldiers”.
But Lior Lotan, who is in assign of prisoners and blank persons, pronounced during a time that Hamas deserted a offer.
