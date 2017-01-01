Sunday , 1 January 2017
US tip export, China import end for Pakistan in 2015
The United States remained tip trade end for Pakistani products during a mercantile year 2015 while China was a tip import end from where products were traded into a country.

Out of a sum $22.09 billion exports, a Pakistani exports to a US stood during $3.66 billion during FY-2015 followed by China wherein Pakistani products value $1.93 were dispatched during a year, according to Pakistan Business Council (PBC) report.

Top 10 destinations of Pakistani exports during FY2015

  1. United States ($3.66bn)
  2. China ($1.93bn)
  3. Afghanistan ($1.72bn)
  4. United Kingdom ($1.57bn)
  5. Germany ($1.15bn)
  6. United Arab Emirates ($0.90bn)
  7. Spain ($0.78bn)
  8. Bangladesh ($0.70bn)
  9. Netherlands ($0.67bn)
  10. Italy ($0.62bn)

Top 10 sources of imports for Pakistan during FY2015

  1. China ($11.02bn)
  2. United Arab Emirates ($5.73bn)
  3. Saudi Arabia ($3.01bn)
  4. Indonesia ($2.04bn)
  5. United States of America ($1.92bn)
  6. Japan ($1.73bn)
  7. Kuwait ($1.71bn)
  8. India ($1.67bn)
  9. Germany ($0.97bn)
  10. Malaysia ($0.91bn)

