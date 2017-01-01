US tip export, China import end for Pakistan in 2015

The United States remained tip trade end for Pakistani products during a mercantile year 2015 while China was a tip import end from where products were traded into a country.
Out of a sum $22.09 billion exports, a Pakistani exports to a US stood during $3.66 billion during FY-2015 followed by China wherein Pakistani products value $1.93 were dispatched during a year, according to Pakistan Business Council (PBC) report.
Top 10 destinations of Pakistani exports during FY2015
United States ($3.66bn)
China ($1.93bn)
Afghanistan ($1.72bn)
United Kingdom ($1.57bn)
Germany ($1.15bn)
United Arab Emirates ($0.90bn)
Spain ($0.78bn)
Bangladesh ($0.70bn)
Netherlands ($0.67bn)
Italy ($0.62bn)
Top 10 sources of imports for Pakistan during FY2015
