JI arch Sirajul Haq addresses celebration workers in Karachi. PHOTO: AFP
KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq called on all Muslims on Sunday to emanate a new forum, together to a United Nations, to residence a problems faced by a Islamic world.
He was addressing a Umat-e-Rasool impetus staged on Shahrae Quaideen to demonstrate oneness with oppressed Muslims in Syria and Myanmar.
Siraj pronounced if a United Nations Security Council “cannot pierce for 1.2 billion Muslims in a world, a confederation of Muslim countries contingency desert a supposed universe body”.
He also urged Muslim countries to rise a mutual market, educational syllabi and corner counterclaim force.
Accusing a UN of hypocrisy, a JI arch wondered because general organisations were not even acknowledging a predicament of Muslims.
“They usually take movement when they hold it required to strengthen a interests of universe powers,” he said.
Thousands of people from all walks of life participated in a march. A vast series of seminary and college students also attended a rally. Participants, including women and children, were carrying placards and banners, stamped with slogans criticising a artfulness of Muslim rulers and detachment of general powers.
Siraj pronounced a impetus was an countenance of oneness with a oppressed Muslims opposite a world, quite in assigned Kashmir, Myanmar and Syria.
Highlighting a predicament of Muslim women and children in Syria, he pronounced they were subjected to rape, woe and execution.
Urging a supervision to play a active role, a JI arch Haq pronounced that a impetus showed there was a hint of life within a Ummah.
Talking about a conditions on a country’s Eastern borders, he pronounced that restraint Pakistan’s H2O would volume to dogmatic war, adding that nonetheless a rulers were weak, a republic was means to face any difficulty.
According to him, his celebration had resolved to make 2017 as a year of onslaught for ‘peaceful Islamic revolution’.
Proclaiming JI’s domestic agenda, he pronounced that if it ever came to power, it would safeguard amicable justice.
Chief of JI’s Sindh section Mairajul Huda and arch of a Karachi section Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also addressed a marchers.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 2nd, 2017.
