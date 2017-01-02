Monday , 2 January 2017
ISLAMABAD: Justice Saqib Nisar has been towering as a Chief Justice of Pakistan particularly on consequence and in suitability with a Constitution, pronounced Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Asif released a matter in counterclaim of a government’s preference to designate Justice Saqib Nisar as a arch justice.

He pronounced a allegation debate on amicable media has been designed to criticise certain offices that duty independently. He pronounced a betterment of a judges of a higher law was done quite in suitability with a inherent charge and command.

The apportion pronounced certain buliding that are scandalous in vilifying others in sequence to clear their existence have now started to assail a top legal bureau of a state.  Asif pronounced Justice Saqib Nisar was towering to a position of a Chief Justice of Pakistan in suitability with Article 175A (3) of a Constitution that supposing that a comparison many decider be allocated as a CJP. “The supervision or a Prime Minister have no purpose in his appointment. The appointment of any other chairman would have been unconstitutional,” he maintained.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 2nd, 2017.

