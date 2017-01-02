ISLAMABAD: Only 4 per cent of a blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) have been easy over a past 3 and a half years, information submitted to a Senate Secretariat showed.
Between Jun 2013 and Oct 30 final year, as many as 165,652 CNICs were blocked opposite a nation out of that usually 6,667 have been restored.
Officials operative in NADRA and a Ministry of Interior pronounced that these sum enclosed usually CNICs that were blocked and privileged and identified by NADRA’s inner inspection mechanism.
They do not embody those identified during NADRA’s six-month-long re-verification debate or those who are underneath regard of tip agencies.
Data showed that many of these CNICs were blocked over a past 3 and a half years in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
As many as 60,026 CNICs were blocked in K-P. Of a total, usually 3,379 were cleared, amounting to usually 5.6 per cent of a sum blocked CNICs.
Punjab was listed second in terms of blocked CNICs as 41,177 were blocked and 15,28 CNICs were privileged or usually 3.7 per cent of a sum blocked CNICs.
At slightest 29,868 CNICs were blocked in Sindh of that 1,023 were privileged while 18,997 CNICs were blocked in Balochistan of that usually 336 were cleared.
In Fata, a sum of 7,965 CNICs were blocked of that usually 250 were cleared.
In Islamabad, a sum of 4,712 CNICs were blocked and of a total, usually 98 were cleared.
In Azad Kashmir, 1,864 CNICs were blocked and 36 were privileged and 937 CNICs of people abroad were blocked and 10 of these were cleared.
Only 106 CNICs were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan and 7 of them were cleared.
According to customary procedure, a authorised notice is served underneath Section 23 of a NADRA Ordinance before restraint any ID card. If a particular approached NADRA with scold details and documents, his or her CNIC is mutated after a systematic procession and house meetings.
For this purpose, Revocation Boards have been constituted in all NADRA zones.
CNICs of ‘confirmed aliens’ are revoked after a nationality standing of a particular is reliable by verifying agency.
Scrutiny mechanism: Only 4% of blocked CNICs restored, says report
ISLAMABAD: Only 4 per cent of a blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) have been easy over a past 3 and a half years, information submitted to a Senate Secretariat showed.
Between Jun 2013 and Oct 30 final year, as many as 165,652 CNICs were blocked opposite a nation out of that usually 6,667 have been restored.
Officials operative in NADRA and a Ministry of Interior pronounced that these sum enclosed usually CNICs that were blocked and privileged and identified by NADRA’s inner inspection mechanism.
They do not embody those identified during NADRA’s six-month-long re-verification debate or those who are underneath regard of tip agencies.
Data showed that many of these CNICs were blocked over a past 3 and a half years in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
As many as 60,026 CNICs were blocked in K-P. Of a total, usually 3,379 were cleared, amounting to usually 5.6 per cent of a sum blocked CNICs.
Punjab was listed second in terms of blocked CNICs as 41,177 were blocked and 15,28 CNICs were privileged or usually 3.7 per cent of a sum blocked CNICs.
At slightest 29,868 CNICs were blocked in Sindh of that 1,023 were privileged while 18,997 CNICs were blocked in Balochistan of that usually 336 were cleared.
In Fata, a sum of 7,965 CNICs were blocked of that usually 250 were cleared.
In Islamabad, a sum of 4,712 CNICs were blocked and of a total, usually 98 were cleared.
In Azad Kashmir, 1,864 CNICs were blocked and 36 were privileged and 937 CNICs of people abroad were blocked and 10 of these were cleared.
Only 106 CNICs were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan and 7 of them were cleared.
According to customary procedure, a authorised notice is served underneath Section 23 of a NADRA Ordinance before restraint any ID card. If a particular approached NADRA with scold details and documents, his or her CNIC is mutated after a systematic procession and house meetings.
For this purpose, Revocation Boards have been constituted in all NADRA zones.
CNICs of ‘confirmed aliens’ are revoked after a nationality standing of a particular is reliable by verifying agency.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 2nd, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Senior most: Pick for CJP as per ...
January 2, 2017
A discriminatory dossier
January 1, 2017
Improving preparation in 2017
January 1, 2017
Karachi cricket academy
January 1, 2017