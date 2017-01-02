Monday , 2 January 2017
16 Hindu couples tie a tangle during Mass wedding

16 Hindu couples tie a tangle during Mass wedding
ISLAMABAD: The arch enthusiast of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHU) and member inhabitant public Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has pronounced that a republic needs to support gratification activities to make Pakistan a cradle of assent and safety.

Speaking as a arch guest on a arise of mass marriage rite of 16 Hindu couples in Tando Adam he pronounced that common marriages are seen as a gratification activity in several societies opposite a universe and, therefore, PHC organizes such events with a team-work of other gratification organizations.

He pronounced that a purpose of such events is to build certain picture of a nation as good as inclusion of minorities into a inhabitant mainstream.

Other PHC leaders including Chaila Ram Kevlani, Paman Lal and Dr Shankar and people from opposite walks of life also attended a ceremony. PHC also means Rs10,000 to each marrying couple.

Dr Ramesh and a Hindu village prayed for a moneyed new year for a country. He pronounced that a village has concerns per a probable dismissal of a minorities check and pronounced that he will play his purpose to solve a issue. (TRANSLATION BY ARSHAD SHAHEEN)

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 2nd, 2017.

