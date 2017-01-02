Monday , 2 January 2017
Samsung Electronics to exhibit Galaxy Note 7 examine formula this month

Samsung Electronics to exhibit Galaxy Note 7 examine formula this month
It is vicious to brand a base means in sequence to reconstruct consumer trust. PHOTO: REUTERS

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce this month a formula of an review into what caused some of a Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to locate fire, a JoongAng Ilbo journal reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Samsung offers refund, sell for Pakistani Note 7 users

The South Korean organisation pronounced in Oct it was examining all aspects of a phone, suggesting there might be a multiple of factors that contributed to one of a costliest product reserve failures in tech history.

The world’s tip smartphone builder warned of a $5.1 billion strike to a handling distinction over 3 buliding following a preference to henceforth hindrance Galaxy Note 7 sales in October.

Samsung to invalidate Note 7 phones around program update

Investors and analysts have pronounced it is vicious for Samsung to brand a base means of a fires in sequence to reconstruct consumer trust and equivocate repeating a same mistakes.

A Samsung Electronics orator declined to comment.

