Mahira Khan, SRK hiss in Raees poster

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Raees, a really possess Mahira Khan’s Bollywood entrance car with King Khan Shahrukh is set to strike a screens soon.

While a trailer of a film featured the Humsafar actor in all her glory, a dual lead actors have been teasing fans with some additional hide peeks too.

Raees trailer is being distinguished opposite India, though Pakistan has something to applaud too

Recently, Shahrukh gave us nonetheless another taste of Raees and its leading lady in a form of a new print common on his Instagram page. The print shows Shahrukh and Mahira in an heated welcome and is captioned, Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Mainn bhi hoon parwana…

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana…

A print posted by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jan 1, 2017 during 6:37pm PST

Last week, DNA reported that Shah Rukh and Mahira were in Morocco to fire dual songs for Raees. “It was usually for a integrate of days, as a group didn’t wish people in India to know that they have shot a film there,” an insider revealed.

SRK, Mahira fire for Raees in Morocco

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is slated to recover on Jan 25, 2017.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

