An outward perspective of a equestrian sports plantation “Reitsportanlage Jaegerhof” in Biblis, Germany. PHOTO: REUTERS
Samsung Electronics Co’s sponsorship of a equestrian-athlete daughter of a long-time crony of President Park Geun-hye has helped to land South Korea’s tip association in a core of a country’s influence-peddling scandal.
Samsung concluded final year to compensate $18 million to Core Sports International GmbH, a consulting organisation tranquil by Park’s crony Choi Soon-sil, who is in jail and faces charges of abuse of energy and rascal in a rapist conference that began this month.
A South Korean justice has also released an detain aver for Choi’s Germany-based horse-riding daughter, 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra – who has been a categorical customer of a sponsorship – for purported rapist division associated to her educational record, and other vague charges.
The sponsorship understanding is being examined by prosecutors as they try to discern either Samsung, that was also appropriation and chairing a Korea Equestrian Federation (KEF), sought favors from Choi and President Park in lapse for appropriation initiatives corroborated by them. In particular, they are looking during either favors enclosed a National Pension Service’ support for Samsung’s initial family in a shareholder opinion final year.
“A essential partial of a examination is to demeanour into since Samsung and a KEF inspected Choi Soon-sil and her daughter Chung Yoo-ra and eliminated supports to companies set adult by Choi or concerned with Choi,” an central during a special prosecutor’s organisation told Reuters by phone. He declined to be identified since he is not certified to pronounce with a media.
Park has been impeached by council over her purpose in a wide-ranging influence-peddling liaison related to Choi, and now awaits a Constitutional Court examination of that decision, that if inspected would make her a initial democratically-elected South Korean personality to leave bureau in disgrace.
A equine named Vitana V
Reuters has reviewed a duplicate of Samsung Electronics’ Aug 2015 agreement with Core Sports to unite a organisation during a German trickery in Biblis, a tiny city south of Frankfurt. Neither celebration announced a sponsorship.
“Samsung wishes to rise an Equestrian Team, including abroad training of athletes to ready for 2018 Asian Games and World Equestrian Games,” a consulting agreement says.
Samsung Electronics finished adult spending about 8 billion won ($6.6 million) on a team, that went to support Chung, according to testimony by Samsung Group’s de facto head, Jay Y. Lee, during parliamentary testimony progressing this month.
A some-more accurate accounting, including either some of that appropriation inspected her manager and associate rider, Park Jae-hong, was not available.
The organisation was meant to embody 6 riders with 12 horses, Samsung’s agreement says, yet never grew over Chung and her coach, according to lawmakers on a parliamentary cabinet questioning a presidential scandal.
Reuters was incompetent to establish since a organisation did not enhance over a dual riders.
Samsung’s cost enclosed a 1 million euros ($962,000) squeeze of a equine to be used by Chung named Vitana V, according to Lee.
He told a conference there was a reason a organisation felt compelled to account a equestrian team, yet did not contend what that was.
“I was told there were unavoidable resources … But we acknowledge that a understanding was finished in an inapt approach and bewail that we didn’t demeanour into it some-more thoroughly,” Lee testified. He didn’t elaborate further.
Chung was not accessible for criticism and her lawyer, who also represents her mother, did not lapse mixed requests for comment. Choi, who has denied authorised wrongdoing, told lawmakers on Dec. 26 that she had not sought a sponsorship from Samsung. Reuters could not strech Park Jae-hong for comment.
Samsung Electronics declined to criticism for this story.
Sung-Kwan Park, a Frankfurt-based counsel who was Core’s handling director, declined to plead sum of a understanding when approached by Reuters, citing attorney-client privilege.
Sport for a elite
Samsung Electronics’ support for Choi-backed initiatives also enclosed 1.6 billion won to a substructure run by Choi’s niece Jang Si-ho, and another 20.4 billion won, appropriation common with a company’s affiliates, to dual foundations set adult by a vital business run to support Park policies. Prosecutors say in their complaint of Choi that they think that she tranquil a foundations, including selecting staff.
Jang has pronounced a substructure she ran was determined to support immature athletes and that Choi had asked her to set it up. Her counsel told a justice conference on Thursday that Jang put vigour on Samsung to unite a foundation, yet pronounced it was not transparent that was a reason for Samsung’s backing.
Lee told lawmakers Samsung’s contributions to a dual foundations subsidy Park’s initiatives were not done with any quid pro quo expected.
Samsung’s offices have been raided twice by prosecutors yet nothing of a officials have been charged with any wrongdoing.
The Samsung Group, that has been a vital unite of a Olympic Games, has also saved a operation of sports in South Korea in a past 20 years, including soccer, baseball, basketball, and volleyball. While those sports have mass appeal, equestrian, as in many countries, is seen as a competition for a rich chosen – there were usually 251 purebred equestrian riders in a nation in 2014, according to a KEF.
The firm and a initial family have a long-term attribute with a sport. The 48-year-old Lee, grandson of a group’s founder, is an achieved horseman and represented South Korea during general events, winning medals in several competitions in a late 1980s and early 1990s.
Fake documents
In 2010, Samsung pulled out of sponsoring a KEF usually to lapse to a competition in Mar 2015 when Samsung Electronics President Park Sang-jin took over a chairmanship of a KEF.
That was during a time when a KEF was being indicted by lawmakers and internal equestrian federations of extenuation Chung undue favors, including preference to a inhabitant team, since of her mother’s viewed change with Park.
In 2014, Chung was labeled a “Equestrian Princess” by South Korean media, yet she partially answered her critics by winning a organisation dressage bullion award during a 2014 Asian Games.
The KEF declined to comment, citing a ongoing examination by prosecutors.
Park Jong-so, a maestro supplement and former inhabitant organisation conduct coach, pronounced many in a country’s equestrian village were undetermined when Samsung resumed a care of a federation.
Samsung gave 2.6 billion won to a KEF between resuming a sponsorship and Aug this year, according to a request it filed to council and shown to Reuters by a lawmaker.
The country’s enlightenment ministry, that oversees sports, pronounced in a Dec review news that a KEF sealed feign papers supposing by Chung to forgive her absences from high propagandize and benefit credit for proffer activities she never did.
The tale has left equestrian sports in South Korea in a state of flux. Some internal media have reported that Samsung has canceled a agreement with Core, that has been renamed Widec Sports GmbH. Samsung declined to comment.
Hwang Young-shik, who won dual 2014 Asian Games bullion medals, including one with Chung in a organisation dressage, and now trains immature riders during his possess farm, pronounced a whole tale has been annoying for a competition in South Korea.
“Young riders are undone over this,” he told Reuters, adding that everybody in a equestrian universe now “knows who Chung Yoora is.”
