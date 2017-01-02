Monday , 2 January 2017
Watch Waqar Zaka ring in New Year with a people of Syria

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 2, 2017 In Sports 0
Watch Waqar Zaka ring in New Year with a people of Syria
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/WAQAR ZAKA

Known for vocalization his mind, Living on a Edge horde Waqar Zaka has always stayed in a limelight one approach or another.

Just as everybody was bustling presenting new year resolutions and holding to social media, Waqar was on his approach to Aleppo, Syria to acquire 2017 with a war-ravaged country’s citizens.

Rethinking a tumble of Aleppo

In a 20-minute video posted on his central Facebook page, Waqar documented his Syria journey, assessing a conditions in a country. As a video commences, Waqar explained his deficiency from a amicable media citing bad internet access.

“People here are educated. Therefore it is not as easy to record anything as they ask countless questions pertaining to where a video will be common and because it is being recorded,” the Living on a Edge horde says.

On the approach to Azaz he says, “It’s no some-more a fight zone. No firing, no bombs descending from a sky, though a roads are all deserted.”

21 civilians ‘executed’ by rebels in Aleppo

On reaching Azaz, a sound of gunfire and bombing is captured in a video, that afterwards unexpected stops. “If we guys design to find a fight section here, it is over,” Waqar says.

The VJ also asks time and again where a war, a tack of news broadcasts a universe over, is holding place. He also records how people once accustomed to heading intemperate lifestyles were now reduced to vital in slums. Waqar afterwards goes on to discharge assistance among a affected, observant that a assistance comes from a people of Pakistan.

Watch a video here:

