KARACHI: A kickboxing group from Pakistan had a medal-laden knowledge during a World Martial Arts Summit, that was hold between Dec 21 and 28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Comprised of 8 fighters and 5 officials, a Pakistani fortuitous clinched 5 bullion medals during an eventuality where athletes from 12 countries participated .
Inamul Haq, a captain of a Pakistan team, won a bullion award in a -80kg category, defeating Turkish and Bangladeshi opponents en track to a final opposite an American opponent, whom he resigned in only dual of a scheduled three-minute 3 rounds.
“I have been practising martials humanities for 16 years, though this was a initial time we fought internationally,” Inam told The Express Tribune. “It was a self-financed eventuality and each warrior paid for themselves; we had no bureaucratic support whatsoever, nonetheless we went there and done a nation proud. We would like to have some-more such opportunities.”
The World Martial Arts Summit was a brainchild of Grand Master Zulfi Ahmed, who is a owner of Bushi Ban International.
Medals galore for Pakistan’s kickboxing group in Bangkok
Photo courtesy: Inamul Haq
Rapid strides in MMA
Meanwhile, Bushi Ban Coordinator Shoaib Mujahid Butt shored things adult in Pakistan to make a eventuality happen.
