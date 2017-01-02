Pochettino believes pretension chasers wish Spurs win opposite Chelsea

“I consider it’s critical for a Premier League and for us to try to stop them and win that can revoke a opening since in a end, for us a plea is to try to be during a top,” Pochettino pronounced after his side’s 4-1 win during Watford on Sunday.
Last season, a situations were reversed, with many neutrals wanting Tottenham to stutter opposite Chelsea during Stamford Bridge so doubtful contenders Leicester City could take a title.
Their wishes were postulated as a inclement 2-2 pull delivered a championship to a King Power Stadium.
“Yes, maybe we will feel how Leicester felt final deteriorate when all a teams were with them and opposite us,” Pochettino said. “Maybe they felt a same as us final season.”
However, he warned it will be tough for Tottenham opposite Conte’s team. “You know Chelsea arrive in really good shape, us too after a final few games,” he said. “For me it will be a very, really tough diversion to try to stop them and try to revoke a gap.”
The win during Watford was a ideal warm-up, effectively motionless by half-time when Spurs led 3-0 notwithstanding a absences of dangling twin Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker, both of whom will be accessible to face Chelsea.
“The initial half was good as we consider it was one of a best performances so far,” pronounced Pochettino. “It was scarcely a ideal game, though a contrition was that we conceded a idea in a final minute. However, there were a lot of certain things, so we am really happy.
“We scored from a commencement and during that impulse we suspicion a diversion was over. We tranquil it and combined some chances.”
He also praised a two-goal contributions of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as good as Vertonghen and Walker’s replacements Kevin Wimmer and Kieran Trippier, who set adult both of Kane’s goals.
“I consider [Kane] was really good, him and Dele, and [it was good] that they scored,” pronounced a Spurs manager. “I’m really gratified with players like Trippier and Wimmer, who don’t have a event to play too much, though make us some-more competitive. Their opening was fantastic.”
Watford conduct manager Walter Mazzarri pronounced a outcome was his “lowest moment” in charge, though he forked to injuries that attacked him of a services of 10 players.
“If we play opposite Tottenham when we are blank 10 players, maybe 5 or 6 of a starting XI, we know it won’t be easy,” he said. “I don’t wish to make comparisons, though if we take divided 5 critical members of any other team, they will also be in good difficulty.”
He denied that a run of 6 defeats in 9 games, that has left Watford in 13th place, has put him underneath pressure.
“When I’ve oral with a club, with a president, a design has always been to equivocate relegation and we are doing improved than that,” pronounced a Italian. “Before we had a players blank we were doing something extraordinary, improved than expectations, so we have to take this into account.”
Pochettino believes pretension chasers wish Spurs win opposite Chelsea
Spurs manager believes his team’s win will face a tough exam in a compare opposite Chelsea on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS
