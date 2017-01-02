Monday , 2 January 2017
11 civilians among 25 killed in Yemen bombing, atmosphere blitz

ADEN: Eleven civilians, including 5 members of one family, and 14 Houthi rebels have been killed in shelling and atmosphere strikes in Yemen in dual days.

An atmosphere strike by a pro-government Saudi-led bloc killed 5 rebels on Monday

Shelling by supervision army killed 3 some-more rebels in a same area of Marib, easterly of a rebel-held collateral Sanaa.

At slightest 40 soldiers passed in Yemen self-murder blast

The Arab bloc started an atmosphere debate opposite a Iran-backed rebels in Mar 2015 after a insurgents sealed in on President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in his retreat in a southern city of Aden.

Rebel media indicted a bloc of conducting atmosphere strikes on Monday opposite several regions in Yemen, murdering dual civilians in a western range of Hodeida.

Meanwhile, 4 civilians, including 3 children, were killed on Sunday in insurgent bombing that targeted residential areas in a southwestern city of Taez, a internal central and medical sources said.

The Yemen dispute has killed some-more than 7,000 people given a bloc intervened, according to a United Nations.

