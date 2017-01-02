Dubai to build MENA’s largest marina

Monday , 2 January 2017
Posted date : January 2, 2017
DUBAI: The Gulf emirate of Dubai on Monday announced skeleton to build a largest jetty in a Middle East and North Africa with 1,400 berths.

The “Dubai Harbour” will also underline a journey boat pier and a depot that can accommodate 6,000 passengers during a time, a supervision matter said.

Home to Burj Khalifa, a world’s tallest tower, Dubai pronounced a new plan will embody a 135-metre (443-foot) beacon featuring a hotel and regard deck.

Crown king captures overwhelming footage of Dubai blanketed in clouds

The jetty will enhance Dubai’s yacht ability by around 50 percent from a stream 3,000 berths, a matter said.

The plan will be located off a upmarket Dubai Marina community and subsequent to a synthetic Palm Island.

Traditionally a exhausted fishing town, Dubai has developed into a informal business heart and an appealing tourism destination, interjection to outrageous investments in lush resorts and selling malls.

Dubai captivated 14 million tourists in 2015.

