Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif was trolled over his chatter for display his object title yoga moves.
Kaif, who is a practicing Muslim, tweeted on Dec 31 that Surya Namaskar, that is a renouned cardiovascular workout, is a finish practice but any equipment, for that he was criticised by associate Muslims.
Kaif criticised for doing practice ‘prohibited in Islam’
Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif was trolled over his chatter for display his object title yoga moves.
Kaif, who is a practicing Muslim, tweeted on Dec 31 that Surya Namaskar, that is a renouned cardiovascular workout, is a finish practice but any equipment, for that he was criticised by associate Muslims.
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka strike a dancefloor during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding
We are not removing engaged: Virat Kohli
Kaif, who represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, hits behind during a critique in his chatter after in a day, where he claimed that exercise, be it of any name, has zero to do with any religion.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Dubai to build MENA’s largest marina
January 2, 2017
11 civilians among 25 killed in Yemen ...
January 2, 2017
How ties to an ‘equestrian princess’ landed ...
January 2, 2017
Obama to broach farewell residence in Chicago ...
January 2, 2017