Monday , 2 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Kaif criticised for doing practice ‘prohibited in Islam’

Kaif criticised for doing practice ‘prohibited in Islam’

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 2, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Kaif criticised for doing practice ‘prohibited in Islam’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif was trolled over his chatter for display his object title yoga moves.

Kaif, who is a practicing Muslim, tweeted on Dec 31 that Surya Namaskar, that is a renouned cardiovascular workout, is a finish practice but any equipment, for that he was criticised by associate Muslims.

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka strike a dancefloor during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding

We are not removing engaged: Virat Kohli

Kaif, who represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, hits behind during a critique in his chatter after in a day, where he claimed that exercise, be it of any name, has zero to do with any religion.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-IV barb for sixth time
Senate physique unanimously approves Hindu matrimony bill
Kaif criticised for doing practice ‘prohibited in Islam’
Award-winning tyro commits ‘suicide’ in Sindh University’s lady hostel
Egyptian decider confronting crime assign hangs himself
Dubai to build MENA’s largest marina
Mohsin lauds Misbah’s preference to check retirement call
HBL a champions of Pakistan
Around 60 killed in Brazil jail riot
11 civilians among 25 killed in Yemen bombing, atmosphere blitz
Pochettino believes pretension chasers wish Spurs win opposite Chelsea
Watch Waqar Zaka ring in New Year with a people of Syria

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions