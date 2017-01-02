Senate physique unanimously approves Hindu matrimony bill

Monday , 2 January 2017
Posted date : January 2, 2017
Senate’s Functional Committee on Human Rights unanimously authorized on Monday a much-anticipated Hindu Marriage bill, 2016.

The capitulation will concede a village register matrimony and legally pursue cases of separation. The cabinet authorized a check during a assembly with Senator Nasreen Jalil in a chair.

NA empowers Hindus with new matrimony bill

On Sep 26, a National Assembly upheld a landmark Hindu Marriage Bill, that seeks to residence pivotal issues of a Hindu community, including matters relating to a registration of marriages, divorce and forced conversions.

The deficiency of a authorised resource for registration and other aspects of matrimony had been formulating problems for a Hindu community, generally women and members of a marginalised reduce castes in removing transport and temperament documents.

Hindu matrimony check crops adult on NA bulletin again

Through a bill, a supervision directed to institutionalise all authorised rights relating to marriage. All Hindu marriages will be purebred in suitability with a supplies of this act. Such registration shall take place within 15 days of a marriage.

Similarly, Hindu widows will now have a right to remarry of their possess giveaway will 6 months after a genocide of her husband, according to a supplies of a bill. The check will also assistance put an finish to a use of abduction of married Hindu women.

