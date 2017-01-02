On Sep 26, a National Assembly upheld a landmark Hindu Marriage Bill, that seeks to residence pivotal issues of a Hindu community, including matters relating to a registration of marriages, divorce and forced conversions.
The deficiency of a authorised resource for registration and other aspects of matrimony had been formulating problems for a Hindu community, generally women and members of a marginalised reduce castes in removing transport and temperament documents.
Through a bill, a supervision directed to institutionalise all authorised rights relating to marriage. All Hindu marriages will be purebred in suitability with a supplies of this act. Such registration shall take place within 15 days of a marriage.
Similarly, Hindu widows will now have a right to remarry of their possess giveaway will 6 months after a genocide of her husband, according to a supplies of a bill. The check will also assistance put an finish to a use of abduction of married Hindu women.
Senate physique unanimously approves Hindu matrimony bill
Senate’s Functional Committee on Human Rights unanimously authorized on Monday a much-anticipated Hindu Marriage bill, 2016.
The capitulation will concede a village register matrimony and legally pursue cases of separation. The cabinet authorized a check during a assembly with Senator Nasreen Jalil in a chair.
NA empowers Hindus with new matrimony bill
On Sep 26, a National Assembly upheld a landmark Hindu Marriage Bill, that seeks to residence pivotal issues of a Hindu community, including matters relating to a registration of marriages, divorce and forced conversions.
The deficiency of a authorised resource for registration and other aspects of matrimony had been formulating problems for a Hindu community, generally women and members of a marginalised reduce castes in removing transport and temperament documents.
Hindu matrimony check crops adult on NA bulletin again
Through a bill, a supervision directed to institutionalise all authorised rights relating to marriage. All Hindu marriages will be purebred in suitability with a supplies of this act. Such registration shall take place within 15 days of a marriage.
Similarly, Hindu widows will now have a right to remarry of their possess giveaway will 6 months after a genocide of her husband, according to a supplies of a bill. The check will also assistance put an finish to a use of abduction of married Hindu women.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Egyptian decider confronting crime assign hangs himself
January 2, 2017
Around 60 killed in Brazil jail riot
January 2, 2017
Watch Waqar Zaka ring in New Year ...
January 2, 2017
Safoora carnage: Saad Aziz, 4 others plea ...
January 2, 2017