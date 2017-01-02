HBL a champions of Pakistan

Top of a world: Delighted HBL players poise with a silverware after claiming a National One Day Cup prize for departments. Photo courtesy: PCB
KARACHI: Half-centuries by Ahmad Shahzad and Imamul Haq helped HBL bind a pretension of a National One-Day Departmental Cup, defeating SSGC in a final by 5 wickets during a National Stadium of Karachi on Monday.
Put in to bat first, SSGC mislaid their tip batsman Awais Zia around a Shahid Afridi run out and afterwards dual some-more with usually 31 runs on a board. Pakistan general Shoaib Malik afterwards took assign and scored 93 runs off 92 balls, along with Asif Zakir scoring 41 off 51 balls and Fawad Alam scored 22 off 30 runs to assistance SSGC posted 232-7 in their allotted 50 overs.
HBL’s Zohaib Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari took dual wickets, any giving divided 22 and 56 runs respectively while Afridi and Fahim Ashraf took 1-42 and 1-48 runs respectively.
In reply, HBL reached 235 with 5 wickets and 14 deliveries remaining as opener Imam scored 56 runs off 85 balls, building a 118-run partnership with Shahzad, who scored 68 runs off 51.
For SSGC, spinner Muhammad Irfan took 3 wickets giving divided 48 runs with Zafar Gohar holding 2-53.
"All credit goes to a team," Shahzad told The Express Tribune. "We were in a final of a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and afterwards showed a joining in a one day matches though any rest and played good as a team. "Showing this turn of opening with sleepy bodies contingency be appreciated."
Shahzad was a standout performer with a bat in a tournament, not usually HBL’s though opposite a board. He feels he has sent a summary to a inhabitant selectors with his performance.
“I have scored 665 runs in this contest — we have been attack a round well, and whenever there is a call from a inhabitant side, we am entirely prepared for it,” he said.
However, Shahzad combined he is now focusing on assisting his departmental side do well. “What is even some-more critical than personal form is winning a tournament,” pronounced a talismanic skipper. “I have been incompetent to play for HBL due to my inhabitant commitments though this time around, with a support of conduct manager Kabir Khan, we managed to explain a title.”
Meanwhile, SSGC skipper Fawad Alam feels his side was a bit unlucky. “HBL had a good opening mount though even afterwards we roughly forced them to go a distance, with a compare finishing in a 48th over,” he said. “We done a few tiny mistakes that cost us in a end.”
Alam felt losing a toss was a large blow. “There is a reason since no group bats initial after winning a toss here. It is since in a morning, a pitches have dampness and that creates it formidable to decider a ball. In a second half, it is easier for a batsman to measure runs,” he said, propelling a house assistance safeguard that pitches act in a identical demeanour opposite a entirety of a match.
Winning side HBL perceived Rs1 million along with a winning prize from Pakistan Cricket Board authority Shaharyar Khan, while runners-up SSGC perceived Rs500,000. The final’s male of a compare and tournament’s best batsman Shahzad won Rs50,000 every with both his awards, while Fahim Ashraf and Kamran Ghulam also perceived Rs50,000 any after being announced best bowler and all-rounder of a tournament.
National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA
