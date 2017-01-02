Monday , 2 January 2017
Award-winning tyro commits ‘suicide’ in Sindh University’s lady hostel

Award-winning tyro commits ‘suicide’ in Sindh University’s lady hostel
HYDERABAD: A final-year tyro of Sindh University allegedly committed self-murder by unresolved herself from a roof fan of her hostel room late Sunday night.

Naila Rind was found unresolved from a roof fan of her room in a varsity’s Undergraduate Hostel in Jamshoro. The hostel’s administration sensitive a military about a purported suicide, military sources told The Express Tribune.

LUMS tyro found passed in hostel room

Rind, who was study in a varsity’s Sindhi Department, had formerly bagged a tip position in her Masters exam. Her physique was initial shifted to a Civil Hospital, Hyderabad for postmortem hearing and after handed over to a bereaved family.

According to sources during a hostel, she had returned from her hometown of Qambar Shahdadkot on Dec 31 while a winter vacations were still going on. “She was operative on her final year topic that she had to contention on Jan 15,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Nisar Ahmed Rind, a defunct brother, deserted a claims of suicide, observant his sister conjunction faced any problem in her personal life nor she was pang from any mental illness. “We direct an just review into her death,” he said.

LUMS clarifies drug process after student’s genocide in hostel room

The Sindh University Teachers’ Association’s boss Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah has demanded a legal exploration into a incident. “One critical thing to note is that SSP Jamshoro Tariq Wilayat resides in a university-provided accommodation nearby a clamp chancellor’s residence and therefore review news might not be eccentric and impartial,” Dr Shah pronounced in a statement.

Earlier, a varsity’s clamp chancellor, registrar, SSP Jamshoro and other officials visited a mark after students sensitive them about the incident.

