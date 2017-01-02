Monday , 2 January 2017
India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-IV barb for sixth time

India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-IV barb for sixth time
India has reportedly test-fired Agni-IV, a prolonged operation nuclear-capable vital ballistic missile, with a strike operation of 4,000km from Abdul Kalam Island, off Odisha coast.

“Supported by a mobile launcher, a surface-to-surface barb was moody tested from launch complex-4 of a Integrated Test Range (ITR) during Dr Abdul Kalam Island, before famous as Wheeler Island, during about 11.55 hours,” The Economic Times quoted sources in a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as saying.

Agni-IV is a two-stage, surface-to-surface barb that can transport 4,000km and can lift a chief warhead weighing one tonne. According to The Hindu, Agni-IV had been launched 5 times progressing in 2011, 2012, twice in 2014 and once in 2015 and all a 5 were missions remained successful.

India’s nuclear-capable Nirbhay journey barb exam fails for fourth time

The exam came reduction than dual weeks after India’s much-hyped Nirbhay journey missile, that was touted to lift chief warheads to a operation of 1,000km, unsuccessful for a fourth time. The subsonic barb had been tested 4 times given Mar 2013 though unsuccessful to grasp a set parameters.

Not usually it unsuccessful to produce a approaching results, a barb had to be broken in a atmosphere as it had deviated from a trail and was termed as an ‘utter failure’. Among a 4 tests that were carried out, Nirbhay missile’s second exam was deliberate ‘a prejudiced success’ in Oct 2014. All other attempts were dubbed failure.

Nirbhay, that had been in a creation for roughly a decade, was meant to yield a Indian armed army with nuclear-tipped land-attack journey missiles (LACMs). If it had been a success, Indian would have been in a position to opposite Pakistani Babur LACM.

