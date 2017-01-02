Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq inspects his bat during a training event during a SCG in Sydney on Jan 2, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan skipper Misbahul Haq has brushed aside conjecture per his retirement by saying that he is totally focused on a turnaround in Sydney after carrying himself hinted during quitting a diversion following a Melbourne loss.
“My matter was some-more in annoy and disappointment after a Melbourne loss. Now retirement is totally out of my mind and we am totally focused on a Sydney Test,” Misbah told reporters on a eve of a Sydney Test, that many had believed competence be a 42 year-old’s last.
Former conduct manager and arch selector Mohsin Khan feels Misbah has done a right call by loitering a proclamation of his retirement and focusing on a match.
“If we would have been there as partial of a group management, we wouldn’t have authorised Misbah to make any matter about his retirement,” he said. “Younus Khan and Misbah are good servants of Pakistan cricket and a group needs them, generally to put to an finish to a losing strain Down Under.
Mohsin lauds Misbah’s preference to check retirement call
Misbahul Haq wants Pakistan to be initial Asian side to win in Australia
Misbahul Haq becomes initial Pakistani to win ICC Spirit of Cricket Award
“I am relieved that he will lead a group in Sydney, he can always confirm about his destiny once a diversion is over or on his lapse home from Australia.”
Mohsin also feels Pakistan should hang with a same line-up, saying that bringing in a actor for only one Test competence repairs his certainty if he fails to perform.
