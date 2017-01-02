Monday , 2 January 2017
Mohsin lauds Misbah's preference to check retirement call

Mohsin lauds Misbah’s preference to check retirement call

Mohsin lauds Misbah’s preference to check retirement call
Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq inspects his bat during a training event during a SCG in Sydney on Jan 2, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq inspects his bat during a training event during a SCG in Sydney on Jan 2, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan skipper Misbahul Haq has brushed aside conjecture per his retirement by saying that he is totally focused on a turnaround in Sydney after carrying himself hinted during quitting a diversion following a Melbourne loss.

“My matter was some-more in annoy and disappointment after a Melbourne loss. Now retirement is totally out of my mind and we am totally focused on a Sydney Test,” Misbah told reporters on a eve of a Sydney Test, that many had believed competence be a 42 year-old’s last.

Misbahul Haq wants Pakistan to be initial Asian side to win in Australia

Former conduct manager and arch selector Mohsin Khan feels Misbah has done a right call by loitering a proclamation of his retirement and focusing on a match.

“If we would have been there as partial of a group management, we wouldn’t have authorised Misbah to make any matter about his retirement,” he said. “Younus Khan and Misbah are good servants of Pakistan cricket and a group needs them, generally to put to an finish to a losing strain Down Under.

Misbahul Haq becomes initial Pakistani to win ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

“I am relieved that he will lead a group in Sydney, he can always confirm about his destiny once a diversion is over or on his lapse home from Australia.”

Mohsin also feels Pakistan should hang with a same line-up, saying that bringing in a actor for only one Test competence repairs his certainty if he fails to perform.

