TRIPOLI: One of 3 emissary premiers in Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord quiescent on Monday, observant he had unsuccessful in his mission. Moussa al Kouni told a news discussion in a collateral of a chaos-ridden North African nation that he could no longer stay in a post. “I’m resigning since we have failed,” pronounced a visibly changed Kouni, who is creatively from southern Libya and represents a Tuareg minority in a GNA. “We (in a GNA) are obliged since we supposed this mission. “We take shortcoming for all that has happened in a past year: dramas, violence, murder, rape, invasion, a spendthrift of open funds… Regardless of a border of a crimes, we are responsible,” he said. “The inability to accommodate people’s expectations leads me to resign… we affianced to assuage their pang though we did not succeed,” Kouni also wrote on his Twitter account.
‘I have failed’: Libya emissary PM quits
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 3rd, 2017.
