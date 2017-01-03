Tuesday , 3 January 2017
Pre-election rigging? Inquiry cabinet finds strange employing in AJK LG&RD

Pre-election rigging? Inquiry cabinet finds strange employing in AJK LG&RD

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 3, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Pre-election rigging? Inquiry cabinet finds strange employing in AJK LG&RD
MUZAFFARABAD: The Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) dialect of a Azad Jammu and Kashmir segment hired additional sub-engineers in Mar 2016, only 4 months before ubiquitous elections in a region.

This was detected by a two-member cabinet shaped by a AJK supervision to demeanour into strange appointments in a department. According to a report, accessible with The Express Tribune, a LGRD had advertised 14 posts for sub-engineers .

Three weeks later, around 140 hopefuls from 10 districts of AJK had subsequently seemed for created exams for a post. Corresponding interviews were conducted a really same dusk but short-listing possibilities who had upheld a exam. The cabinet in their news settled that Abu Bakar Muzammil, an partner operative during LGRD dialect – who was enclosed in a preference group for technical hearing – used a pencil for imprinting a papers.

Consequently, when a Muzammil complied a results, he put his signatures in a mainstay of a talk formula instead of in a mainstay of a created hearing formula hinting during purported tampering.

Moreover, together with interviews but short-listing, constituted violations of a stipulated regulations.

While a advertisements were for 14 posts, a supervision went on to sinecure 17 people over these posts.

In an confirmation filed by Muzammil before a cabinet – and accessible with The Express Tribune – a partner operative pronounced that while he had not been given any created orders for marking, a then-LGRD Additional Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Rehman verbally educated him to symbol a papers with a pencil to equivocate nonessential overwriting.

Muzammil went on to state that he defended a duplicate of a endowment list with him. However, when a final consequence list was presented to him for signature, he detected that a outlines mentioned before a names of 13 possibilities were not what he had postulated to them.

He subsequently refused to pointer a formula mainstay given he could not validate a formula mentioned on a final consequence list.

The cabinet serve settled that a 3 additional hires were dark that constituted a apart defilement of rules.

Interestingly, during a hearing a afterwards emissary secretary of LGRD had sealed and hammered answer sheets. However, an hearing of a papers by a cabinet found that there was no sign or signature on answer sheets of 9 of a appointees-implying that a sheets had been replaced.

The assemblage piece also suggested that even yet a claimant from Muzaffarabad did not seem for a hearing his name had been enclosed in a final consequence list.

The news states that notwithstanding a share for possibilities from a Bagh, Mirpur and Poonch districts a possibilities who did seem from these areas were not comparison for a positions and their posts were filled by possibilities from other areas.

Moreover, a final consequence list carried a signatures of LGRD Director General Sardar Nusrat Aziz and a LGRD Additional Secretary In-charge Chaudhry Abdul Rehman.

The news of a cabinet has been forwarded by a LGRD secretary to a arch secretary to form a legal elect on a matter.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 3rd, 2017.

