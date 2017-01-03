MIRPUR: Police in Mirpur district Monday claimed to have done strides in shortening crime in a region, with usually 7 murders purebred and usually dual armed robberies holding place there during 2016.
“Crime rate has significantly forsaken in Mirpur, by adult to 72 per cent during 2016 as compared to final year,” Mirpur SSP Raja Irfan Salim said. According to SSP Salim usually 7 murder cases were purebred in 2016 as opposite 11 in 2015, 12 in 2014 and 25 in 2013.
He continued that there was also substantial decrease in robberies. Three spoliation cases were reported in year 2013 and while usually one box was reported and purebred in any of 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The SSP pronounced that likewise, there had been well-developed dump in stating of crimes such as thievery and burglary in a district during 2016, when usually 9 cases were register as compared to 15, 16 and 25 during 2015, 2014 and 2013 respectively.
Falling crime rate: Mirpur sees 7 murders in a year
MIRPUR: Police in Mirpur district Monday claimed to have done strides in shortening crime in a region, with usually 7 murders purebred and usually dual armed robberies holding place there during 2016.
“Crime rate has significantly forsaken in Mirpur, by adult to 72 per cent during 2016 as compared to final year,” Mirpur SSP Raja Irfan Salim said. According to SSP Salim usually 7 murder cases were purebred in 2016 as opposite 11 in 2015, 12 in 2014 and 25 in 2013.
He continued that there was also substantial decrease in robberies. Three spoliation cases were reported in year 2013 and while usually one box was reported and purebred in any of 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The SSP pronounced that likewise, there had been well-developed dump in stating of crimes such as thievery and burglary in a district during 2016, when usually 9 cases were register as compared to 15, 16 and 25 during 2015, 2014 and 2013 respectively.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 3rd, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
NAP takes outcome in G-B: Daily ‘attendance’ ...
January 3, 2017
Senate physique unanimously approves Hindu matrimony bill
January 2, 2017
Egyptian decider confronting crime assign hangs himself
January 2, 2017
Around 60 killed in Brazil jail riot
January 2, 2017