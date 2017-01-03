ISLAMABAD: The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has determined a new health technical wing (HTW) to yield technical submit in matters relating to Islamabad’s health sector. The wing would work underneath a executive ubiquitous in BS-20 who will be obliged for scrutinising a proposals and recommendations presented to CADD per a health zone of Islamabad.
The HTW was determined on a directions of CADD Minster Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to enlarge CADD’s ability to discharge health services in a veteran manner. The technical wing will support a administration to strech some-more sensitive decisions and design planning, he added.
The wing will perform development, monitoring and analysis of technical matters of all hospitals of ICT, matters relating to peculiarity declaration of services supposing by hospitals, health preparation and a planning, coordination with all open health projects in Islamabad and coordination with a Islamabad administration and a CDA Health Directorate per open health programmes.
The newly-established wing will also manage matters relating to general team-work and coordination with general agencies, coordination for appearance in general seminars and workshops relating to health, relationship with other ministries and groups per general agreements, MoUs, and other matters relating to general health regulations.
Furthermore, a wing will also yield submit in race gratification and race control process in ICT.
CADD will coordinate with a investiture and financial groups in sequence to re-designate and send posts in a newly-created wing.
Health services: CADD develops new health wing
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 3rd, 2017.
