Tuesday , 3 January 2017
ISLAMABAD: A bad family vital in Golra is still looking for their teenage son, who mysteriously went blank in Apr 2014.

Imran, a blank boy, left while operative during his father’s pushcart, vending sugarcane circuitously a Golra Railway Station on Apr 17, 2014. He was 14 during a time.

Imran’s father Pervaiz Khan would work a transport around Maskeen Market, where Imran worked with him. On a day of a disappearance, he left Imran during a box and went   home circuitously to get some medicine. When he returned, he says he found Imran blank from a workplace.

The family, that hails from Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, looked for a child for days and months. They also checked with all their kin in Islamabad and Mardan though found no idea of Imran, who was a eldest of 4 siblings. He was in class 3 when he quit propagandize and started operative with his father.

Last August, a non-governmental organization operative on a emanate of blank persons helped a family in removing a box rigourously purebred with a police. Golra military purebred a abduction box opposite unclear persons on Aug 25, roughly 28 months after a boy’s disappearance.

The military contend they have found no idea about a child yet. “We don’t consider a child was kidnapped though we are still questioning a case. We have not found any clues yet,” a military officer said.  Khan told The Express Tribune on Monday that a child had a robe of using divided from home. “He had run divided to Multan, Lahore and Mardan on during slightest 9 occasions. Mostly, he would be found by a authorities and sent home, though he never remained divided from home for this long,” he said.

The ‘family business’ is a pushcart. Khan pronounced that after Imran went missing, he looked for him for 3 months, during that he could not work a cart. “We are still looking for him though we can’t means to leave work since this is out buttress … We are helpless,” he said. Police wrote letters to several jails, though a child was not found in any of them, he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 3rd, 2017.

