ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has pronounced that out 4 hospitals authorized by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a sovereign collateral one would be assembled in Tarnol area.
Mayor Aziz announced this while visiting Union Council-45 Jhangi Syedan on Monday.
He pronounced that capitulation will also be sought for division and investiture of a cemetery to offer UC-45 and 4 other UCs in a subsequent Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) meeting. He pronounced a IMC cabinet on water, that is headed by Deputy Mayor Azam Khan, had been destined to start work on dual tube wells to accommodate H2O mandate in Jhangi Syedan.
Aziz pronounced that powers have been eliminated to a newly-elected member and it was now their shortcoming to play their due purpose in a growth and painting of a capital.
He pronounced directions had been released for construction streets and dismissal of encroachments by a inaugurated leaders of Jhangi Syedan, adding that a sasta concert would also be determined to yield fruits and vegetables on concessional rates.
Aziz claimed that a IMC was relocating in a right direction.
He voiced wish that he and other inaugurated member would make Islamabad a indication city.
UC-45 Chairman Gulfaraz Khan and other inaugurated member sensitive a mayor about problems in a area and voiced their wish that underneath his leadership, their problems would be addressed and a tour of growth would continue in farming and civic areas of Islamabad but any discrimination.
Rural upgrades: ‘Tarnol to get new hospital’
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has pronounced that out 4 hospitals authorized by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a sovereign collateral one would be assembled in Tarnol area.
Mayor Aziz announced this while visiting Union Council-45 Jhangi Syedan on Monday.
He pronounced that capitulation will also be sought for division and investiture of a cemetery to offer UC-45 and 4 other UCs in a subsequent Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) meeting. He pronounced a IMC cabinet on water, that is headed by Deputy Mayor Azam Khan, had been destined to start work on dual tube wells to accommodate H2O mandate in Jhangi Syedan.
Aziz pronounced that powers have been eliminated to a newly-elected member and it was now their shortcoming to play their due purpose in a growth and painting of a capital.
He pronounced directions had been released for construction streets and dismissal of encroachments by a inaugurated leaders of Jhangi Syedan, adding that a sasta concert would also be determined to yield fruits and vegetables on concessional rates.
Aziz claimed that a IMC was relocating in a right direction.
He voiced wish that he and other inaugurated member would make Islamabad a indication city.
UC-45 Chairman Gulfaraz Khan and other inaugurated member sensitive a mayor about problems in a area and voiced their wish that underneath his leadership, their problems would be addressed and a tour of growth would continue in farming and civic areas of Islamabad but any discrimination.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 3rd, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Mohsin lauds Misbah’s preference to check retirement ...
January 2, 2017
Sethi promises West Indies will debate Pakistan, ...
January 2, 2017
Shahzad Anwar to turn Pakistan’s initial AFC ...
January 2, 2017
Extremists ousted: Swat rings in 2017 with ...
January 2, 2017