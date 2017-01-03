Mourinho will wish it is a start of a critical plea for Champions League gift by his side, generally with Liverpool subsequent adult after FA Cup and League Cup ties opposite Ipswich Town and Hull City.
Mata, Ibrahimovic see off West Ham after argumentative red card
Ibrahimovic (L) passes a round past Obiang during The London Stadium on Jan 2, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON: Manchester United sealed to within a indicate of a Premier League tip 4 after a argumentative 2-0 feat during 10-man West Ham United on Monday.
Goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic — his 12th in 12 games — gave Jose Mourinho’s side feat during London Stadium after Sofiane Feghouli was cruelly sent off for West Ham.
It was United’s seventh win in a quarrel in all competitions and while they sojourn in sixth place, they are positively looking adult rather than down.
United are turn on points with fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, one indicate behind fourth-place Arsenal and 10 adrift of exile leaders Chelsea, who revisit Spurs on Wednesday.
Feeling unequivocally during home during Old Trafford: Jose Mourinho
Mourinho will wish it is a start of a critical plea for Champions League gift by his side, generally with Liverpool subsequent adult after FA Cup and League Cup ties opposite Ipswich Town and Hull City.
Referee Mike Dean’s preference to send off West Ham midfielder Feghouli in a 15th notation was absolutely a biggest articulate indicate of a evening.
The Algerian momentarily mislaid control of a round as he gathering towards goal, permitting Phil Jones a possibility to challenge.
Both players lunged in, Jones scissoring Feghouli with both legs as he usually got to a round first, and with a United centre-back writhing on a ground, Dean brandished a red card.
Ibrahimovic discusses gelling with Pogba
United had arrived in London on a high following their 2-1 quip win over Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve and Feghouli’s red label authorised them to take control of a game.
Manuel Lanzini had already forced United goalkeeper David de Gea to furnish a excellent save by a time Feghouli departed. He also threatened in a 44th notation with a twisted bid that a Spain general spectacularly incited around a post.
But United had a best event to open a scoring when Henrikh Mkhitaryan crossed low from a left for Antonio Valencia in a 36th minute.
The full-back was usually 5 yards from goal, though West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph constructed a utterly conspicuous save to keep his bid out and Jesse Lingard put a miscarry opposite a post.
Mourinho open to offers for Depay, Schneiderlin
Michail Antonio consumed dual rarely respectable opportunities for West Ham early in a second half, initial streamer far-reaching from Dimitri Payet’s worried free-kick. He was afterwards sent purify by by Lanzini, usually to strike his shot true during a advancing De Gea.
The spurned opportunities took on new stress when dual United substitutes — Marcus Rashford and Mata — total to put United in front in a 63rd minute.
Rashford, who had usually usually arrived on a pitch, crossed low from a left and Mata, who transposed Matteo Darmian during half-time, swept home his sixth idea of a season.
It was 2-0 in a 78th minute, Ibrahimovic slamming home after a home counterclaim unsuccessful to transparent for his 18th idea given nearing on a giveaway send from Paris Saint-Germain.
Replays showed a 35-year-old Swede was in an offside position, though a idea was authorised to mount — a source of serve distrurbance for West Ham and their manager Slaven Bilic.
