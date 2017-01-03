Tuesday , 3 January 2017
OMD wins 'Pakistan media group of a year' during Asia-Pacific group of a year awards 2016

OMD Pakistan, a partial of a Omnicom Media Group,  won a pretension of ‘Pakistan media group of a year’ during a Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of a Year Awards 2016.

This is OMD Pakistan’s third uninterrupted endowment during Campaign Asia’s Agency of a Year Awards, though a initial time as a leader of a gold.

OMD Pakistan achieved a fame by demonstrating a clever business opening in 2016 and receiving countless tip tier clients, while maintaining 100% of a existent customer base. The group takes honour in their creativity, innovation, service, clarity and joining to a clients.

Omnicom Media Group’s Asia Pacific CEO, Cheuk Chiang, said, “OMD Pakistan is a really clever force in a segment and we couldn’t be prouder of their opening and expansion this year”.

OMD Asia Pacific CEO, Stephen Li, said, “OMD Pakistan has finished it again and this time bagged a top, enviable title. We couldn’t be happier to lift a bar for ourselves each year. The endowment not usually is a thoughtfulness on a agency’s opening though also mirrors a clever support of all their clients permitting them to indulge over a unchanging and broach intrepid creativity”.

CEO OMD Pakistan, Dara Bashir Khan, commented, “Winning a bullion this time goes to uncover a trust and certainty a clients have in a abilities. It couldn’t have been probable but their support and a joining towards forlorn intensity – a sky is really not a extent for us!”

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of a Year Awards honour ‘inspired leadership, government excellence, superb business opening and altogether achievements’, in Asia Pacific’s promotion and communications industries.

