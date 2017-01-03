2016 valid to be a remarkably successful year for Hollywood with many cinema grossing record numbers at a box office.
However, scores of people continued to visit swell sites to get their hands on pirated hits. According to Torrent Freak, Deadpool was a many pirated film of 2016, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America.
Revealed: The 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016
PHOTO: BUSINESS INSIDER
2016 valid to be a remarkably successful year for Hollywood with many cinema grossing record numbers at a box office.
However, scores of people continued to visit swell sites to get their hands on pirated hits. According to Torrent Freak, Deadpool was a many pirated film of 2016, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America.
Game of Thrones named many pirated array of 2016
Here’s a list of a 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016, according to Torrent Freak.
PHOTO: TORRENT FREAK/ SCREENGRAB
Recently, a same website published a list of a most-pirated shows of 2016 with Game of Thrones emerging on top.
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
These 5 startups are creation it large ...
January 3, 2017
OMD wins ‘Pakistan media group of a ...
January 3, 2017
Extremely lustful of Katrina, Anushka: Deepika Padukone
January 3, 2017
Quetta launches new polio debate after singular ...
January 3, 2017