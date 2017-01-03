Tuesday , 3 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Revealed: The 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016

Revealed: The 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 3, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Revealed: The 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: BUSINESS INSIDERPHOTO: BUSINESS INSIDER

PHOTO: BUSINESS INSIDER

2016 valid to be a remarkably successful year for Hollywood with many cinema grossing record numbers at a box office.

However, scores of people continued to visit swell sites to get their hands on pirated hits. According to Torrent Freak, Deadpool was a many pirated film of 2016, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America.

Game of Thrones named many pirated array of 2016

Here’s a list of a 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016, according to Torrent Freak.

PHOTO: TORRENT FREAK/ SCREENGRABPHOTO: TORRENT FREAK/ SCREENGRAB

PHOTO: TORRENT FREAK/ SCREENGRAB

Recently, a same website published a list of a most-pirated shows of 2016 with Game of Thrones emerging on top.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Dell reveals 2-in-1 laptop with hold shade arrangement and 360 grade hinge
Six die in India bakery fire, spurs calls for coercion of work laws
Revealed: The 10 most-pirated Hollywood cinema of 2016
Dubai arrests Indian businessman for purported fraud
Samsung unveils new Galaxy phones with improved waterproofing, 16MP camera
These 5 startups are creation it large by portion Muslims
Sabih Azhar to reinstate sacked Basit Ali as women’s group coach: PCB official
SpaceX prepared to launch again
Pictures of a day: Jan 3, 2017
OMD wins ‘Pakistan media group of a year’ during Asia-Pacific group of a year awards 2016
2017 seeks new universe sequence for peace
Teaching to pass time

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions