Samsung unveils new Galaxy phones with improved waterproofing, 16MP camera

The Galaxy A array now offers IP68 H2O and dirt resistance. PHOTO: SAMSUNG
Tech hulk Samsung witnessed a terrible year in 2016 as a world’s largest smartphone manufacturer saw a flagship Note 7 device literally go adult in flames, eventually forcing a South Korean organisation to launch a tellurian remember for a Note 7 in an try to recover mislaid ground.
Though a new flagship device from Samsung isn’t approaching for a subsequent three months, a smartphone hulk on Monday denounced a array of mid-tier inclination totally revamping a Galaxy A line-up.
Announced ahead of a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 a Galaxy A (2017) array includes a A7, A5 and a A3 smartphones that occupy a steel support and potion designs that gives a really reward look. On a inside a inclination are powered by a 1.9GHz Octa Core processor with 3GB of RAM for a A7 and a A5 and a 1.6GHz Octa Core processor and 2GB RAM for a A3.
In further to this a A7 and A5 also underline extended 16-megapixel cameras for both front and back that are now some-more quick with accurate autofocus that association claims will outcome in colourful and transparent photos and selfies even in low-light conditions.
What’s even some-more engaging is that a Galaxy A array also has IP68 H2O and dirt insurgency rating, permitting it to withstand a elements, including rain, sweat, silt and dust. The array also supports quick assign and NFC functionality that are something frequency accessible in mid-tier smartphones.
The Galaxy A comes in 4 colours including black sky, bullion sand, blue obscurity and pink cloud and would be available by in January.
“At Samsung, we are always perplexing to safeguard a business have a many modernized products on a market,” pronounced pronounced DJ Koh, boss of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The latest Galaxy A array is a covenant to this. We integrated a singular proceed to pattern as good as a facilities Galaxy business have come to adore to yield combined opening but compromising on style.”
Samsung unveils new Galaxy phones with improved waterproofing, 16MP camera
The Galaxy A array now offers IP68 H2O and dirt resistance. PHOTO: SAMSUNG
Tech hulk Samsung witnessed a terrible year in 2016 as a world’s largest smartphone manufacturer saw a flagship Note 7 device literally go adult in flames, eventually forcing a South Korean organisation to launch a tellurian remember for a Note 7 in an try to recover mislaid ground.
Though a new flagship device from Samsung isn’t approaching for a subsequent three months, a smartphone hulk on Monday denounced a array of mid-tier inclination totally revamping a Galaxy A line-up.
Samsung will now sell your Note 7 for Galaxy S8
Announced ahead of a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 a Galaxy A (2017) array includes a A7, A5 and a A3 smartphones that occupy a steel support and potion designs that gives a really reward look. On a inside a inclination are powered by a 1.9GHz Octa Core processor with 3GB of RAM for a A7 and a A5 and a 1.6GHz Octa Core processor and 2GB RAM for a A3.
In further to this a A7 and A5 also underline extended 16-megapixel cameras for both front and back that are now some-more quick with accurate autofocus that association claims will outcome in colourful and transparent photos and selfies even in low-light conditions.
Samsung China to remember all 190,984 Galaxy Note 7 phones sole in mainland China
What’s even some-more engaging is that a Galaxy A array also has IP68 H2O and dirt insurgency rating, permitting it to withstand a elements, including rain, sweat, silt and dust. The array also supports quick assign and NFC functionality that are something frequency accessible in mid-tier smartphones.
The Galaxy A comes in 4 colours including black sky, bullion sand, blue obscurity and pink cloud and would be available by in January.
“At Samsung, we are always perplexing to safeguard a business have a many modernized products on a market,” pronounced pronounced DJ Koh, boss of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The latest Galaxy A array is a covenant to this. We integrated a singular proceed to pattern as good as a facilities Galaxy business have come to adore to yield combined opening but compromising on style.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pictures of a day: Jan 3, 2017
January 3, 2017
Teaching to pass time
January 3, 2017
A bloody New Year
January 3, 2017
US House Republicans break ethics physique as ...
January 3, 2017