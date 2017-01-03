SpaceX prepared to launch again

In a matter Monday, SpaceX pronounced it had traced a problem to a vigour vessel in a second-stage glass oxygen tank. It pronounced it will change a approach it fuels for now, and in a destiny will redesign a vigour vessels.
SpaceX pronounced it hopes to launch 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites from a bottom in California on Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration has to approve a conclusions of a SpaceX review of a Sep failure.
That collision — a second of a kind given SpaceX was founded in 2002 — came only over a year after a Falcon 9 rocket unsuccessful after liftoff on Jun 28, 2015, destroying a Dragon load plug organisation for a International Space Station.
Before that, SpaceX had logged 18 successful launches of a Falcon 9 — including 6 of 12 designed supply missions to a ISS carried out as partial of a $1.6 billion agreement with NASA.
It carried out another 8 successful launches given Jun 2015, including in Aug of final year when a Falcon 9 successfully placed a Japanese communications satellite in orbit, and afterwards landed total on a floating worker ship.
Before afterwards a organisation mislaid several rockets as it attempted to land them honest on an sea height during a finish of a moody — a essential partial of a plan for reusable spacecraft.
SpaceX says it has dynamic a means of a launchpad blast that broken a satellite in Sep and is prepared to start launches again as early as Sunday.
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded Sep 1 in Cape Canaveral, destroying a satellite that Facebook designed to use to lamp high-speed internet to Africa.
That noted a reversal for a California-based private space organisation and a owner Elon Musk, who wants to change a launch attention by creation rocket components reusable.
SpaceX seeks US capitulation for internet-via-satellite network
