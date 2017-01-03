Sabih Azhar to reinstate sacked Basit Ali as women’s group coach: PCB official

Tuesday , 3 January 2017
KARACHI: Rawalpindi manager Sabih Azhar is approaching to reinstate Basit Ali as conduct manager of Pakistan Women after a latter was sacked by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, a PCB central suggested on Tuesday.

“Azhar has coached Rawalpindi for a prolonged time and has a intensity to do good for a women’s team. The chiefs are deliberation his name and will confirm soon,” pronounced a PCB official.

Basit relieved of PCB duties after Hamid scuffle

The women’s cricket group is now scheming for a 2017 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to start in February, during a training stay and are being monitored and lerned by a video analysts and earthy trainers compartment a appointment of a new coach.

“After Basit’s removal, a earthy tutor Iqbal Imam is training a girls while they are also personification internal matches during a National Stadium in Karachi,” manager of a women’s group Ayesha Ashar told The Express Tribune. “The video researcher is ancillary Imam compartment a subsequent manager is allocated by a PCB.”

Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle

Basit on Monday was relieved of his duties as a conduct of youth preference cabinet and conduct manager of women’s cricket group following an purported fight between him and Mahmood Hamid over his comments during a radio show.

