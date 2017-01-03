Farewell, Ban Ki-moon

Tuesday , 3 January 2017
Mr Ban Ki-moon leaves his post as secretary ubiquitous to a United Nations with universe assent still in a state of tumult. He has laurels to supplement to his reign while in office, though a finish of his reign leaves us feeling capricious and capricious in a existence of stream affairs. Mr Ki-moon’s work focused on gender inequality, meridian change, and poverty. He was reduction successful in conflict-resolution between war-torn nations including Syria, South Sudan, and a Congo. His intentions were visible, though his proceed might have been diseased as Mr Ki-moon was conjectural to miss a attract and energetic communication skills indispensable to impact and agglutinise universe players. His repute was some-more of a timid, soft-spoken man. He was decorous and compassionate, though maybe incompetent to enthuse a latter in other universe leaders. World assent was not only his shortcoming though he took reign and worked towards it. He was scold in observant a pursuit of a UN secretary-general is to merely exercise a policies of a leaders of member nations. Member nations now need to continue operative with team-work in this stream state of turmoil. Success will not be achieved if countries work selfishly to pull their particular agendas; they contingency collectively confirm what is best for achieving a lofty dream of universe peace.

It will be intriguing to follow Mr Ki-moon’s tour as he earnings to South Korea, his home country. He is rumoured to take over as primary apportion of a nation that has a possess assent issues, generally with a nation it borders and a argumentative leader. As for a UN’s purpose going forward, we have no choice now though to entrust incoming Secretary General Antonio Guterres, former Portuguese primary minister, with a universe assent complications. We wish to continue saying priority given to gender inequality and meridian change, that Mr Ki-moon reintroduced in his tenure, though a some-more dire emanate of finale a fight in Syria and elsewhere is a need of a hour as tellurian lives and leisure need to be protected.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.

Farewell, Ban Ki-moon
