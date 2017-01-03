Tuesday , 3 January 2017
Casting a vicious eye

January 3, 2017
Casting a vicious eye
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Politics is a ghastly business during a best of times. Mirages and fake horizons everywhere as do plain out-of-date lies. Here in Pakistan a latest turn of domestic entertainment revolves around a former President of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Javed Hashmi and a stream Chairman, Imran Khan. The difficulty started when Mr Hashmi done some eyebrow-raising remarks about Mr Khan, a troops and a events surrounding a PTI dharna that dominated a headlines in late 2014. He indicted a PTI personality of conspiring opposite a supervision along with ‘disgruntled’ elements of a army to move down a supervision of Nawaz Sharif, a reason for this being Mr Khan’s well-advertised protest during what he saw as being cheated of a win in a General Election. This is not a initial time that these tales have surfaced, customarily to be rubbished by Mr Khan and his associate travellers.

The problem with rubbishing Mr Hashmi is that he is a domestic aged hand, has been tighten to a centre of a domestic spiral for years and presumably knows a thing or two. Or three. Thus it is that he can't be discharged easily conjunction can what he says. He bailed out of a PTI since he was worried with some of what he was of prerequisite tighten to, and as a nation is now in a prolonged run-up to a 2018 General Election it seems he has motionless to chuck a tool in a PTI works.

As for Mr Khan it has to be pronounced that he needs to be taken with a splash of salt whenever he opens his mouth — that tends to be on many days. Transparency has never been off-the-shelf for Mr Khan and given his projected and elite picture of squeaky cleanliness it ought to be. The events of 2014 need opening up. The stakeholders — electorate — wish something some-more than charming promises and domestic leaders that have during slightest a emergence of probity about them. If Mr Hashmi is means to credibly gleam a light afterwards it is acquire — even if it reveals some of a whiffier equipment during a behind of a domestic wardrobe.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.

