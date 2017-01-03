K-P right to information website defaced by ‘Indian’ hackers

Tuesday , 3 January 2017
PESHAWAR: The web portal of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Indian hackers.

“Don’t India, Pakisthan [Pakistan] for Sale, Indian power,” review a summary left by a hackers Indian dwindle displayed on a page.

Officials during a RTI elect pronounced that K-P IT dialect is working to take control of a website as a summary on it review that it was underneath maintenance.

Sreengrab of a hacked website.

India’s National Security Guard website hacked

The cyber conflict came a day after hackers defaced India’s chosen National Security Guard’s website and left anti-India messages.

The hackers who identified themselves as a ‘Alone Injector’ left a summary for Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi and also uploaded a design display Indian military savagery in assigned Kashmir.

The hackers identifying themselves as ‘Alone Injector’ also left a summary for a India Forces derisive them for entertainment a fake surgical strike. A summary reading “Pakistan Zindabad’ was also placed on a home screen.

