Ghosts haunt the palace, says Swedish queen

Ghosts haunt the palace, says Swedish queen
Queen Silvia of Sweden is Sweden’s longest-serving queen. PHOTO: AFP

STOCKHOLM: Queen Silvia of Sweden says a stately residence where she resides is haunted, according to a documentary to be aired on open radio on Thursday.

“There are tiny friends… ghosts. They’re all unequivocally accessible though we infrequently feel that you’re not totally alone,” Queen Silvia says in a documentary by SVT.

“It’s unequivocally exciting. But we don’t get scared,” she adds.

Drottningholm Palace, that is on a UNESCO universe birthright list, was built in a 1600s on Lovon island in Stockholm.

It is a permanent chateau of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, a 73-year-old daughter of a German businessman and a Brazilian woman. They were married 40 years ago, that creates her Sweden’s longest-serving queen.

Princess Christina, a king’s sister, backs a claims of a Drottningholm phantoms.

“There is most appetite in this house. It would be bizarre if it didn’t take a form of guises,” Christina was quoted as observant a documentary.

“There’s stories about ghosts in all aged houses. They have been filled with people over a centuries,” she adds. “The energies remain.”

